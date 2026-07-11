logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Boeing unveils new 737 MAX production line as aviation giant charts comeback

WORLD
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JASON REDMOND / AFP. Mayor of Everett Cassie Franklin speaks during the opening of the Boeing Company's new North Line assembly line, which will produce the 737 MAX aircraft, at the Boeing Everett Factory in Everett, Washington, on July 10, 2026.
Photo by JASON REDMOND / AFP. Mayor of Everett Cassie Franklin speaks during the opening of the Boeing Company's new North Line assembly line, which will produce the 737 MAX aircraft, at the Boeing Everett Factory in Everett, Washington, on July 10, 2026.

Boeing marked another step in a marathon comeback Friday when it celebrated expanded production of the 737 MAX, now an aircraft in heavy demand after earlier disasters tarnished the company's reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At a rousing ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by hundreds of Boeing employees, commercial airlines chief Stephanie Pope and Washington state elected officials characterized the new $1 billion "North Line" MAX production line investment in Everett, Washington as the appropriate next step for an industrial site that has been building Boeing's most storied aircraft for decades.

"This investment is a vote of confidence in our workforce, in American manufacturing, and the future of aerospace in the city of Everett," said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin. "This factory has repeatedly shown the world what is possible."

Boeing has big plans for the North Line, envisioning a production cadence comparable to that in Renton, 35 miles to the south, which until this week was the exclusive home of MAX assembly.

But in keeping with Boeing's caution after two deadly MAX crashes, executives plan a gradual ramp-up in Everett for a jet that once defined the company's problems but is now at the center of its comeback.

"It's a rolling start," Jennifer Boland-Masterson, senior director for Boeing's North Line production said earlier this week on a media tour of the new production line.

"We're going to start off slower and then increase our rates," Boland-Masterson said, describing the work ahead on the site's first 737 MAX 10 fuselage that was just beginning to be assembled.

The Everett building was used to assemble the Boeing 787 Dreamliner before Boeing shifted the operation to South Carolina.

While triumphant music played at Friday's ceremony, the massive Convention Center-scaled space was largely empty earlier in the week, save for dormant cranes, a scattering of workers and the occasional hum of drilling.

The Everett operation is based closely on the MAX assembly lines in Renton. Operations are spread out over 10 "flow days," including days when wings are added and the structure is outfitted with engines, seats and other components.

Boland-Masterson declined to offer a timetable for when the first North Line MAX aircraft would complete the process. Boeing is training 1,000 North Line staff, about half from Renton and the rest new recruits.

The operation -- located in Everett because of the lack of available land in Renton -- will be a central element in Boeing's goal to lift MAX output from the current 47 per month to 63 and possibly higher, in a ramp-up closely overseen by federal aviation regulators.

 

- Regulatory hurdles remain -

 

The MAX has been a key element in a long period of Boeing stumbles. Those began with a pair of deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 that together claimed 346 lives and prompted congressional hearings in which Boeing was slammed for degrading safety in the chase for profits, and for misleading Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulators during certification.

The company replaced its leadership in December 2019, but doubts about the MAX re-emerged in January 2024.

Then, a window panel on an Alaska Airlines jet blew out midflight before an emergency landing that miraculously resulted in no fatalities. The incident plunged Boeing back into crisis, prompting another leadership shakeup.

Since then, CEO Kelly Ortberg has implemented process and quality control improvements and worked to restore credibility with airline customers and FAA regulators, who greenlighted MAX production increases from 38 to 42 and then from 42 to 47.

Ortberg told a Wall Street conference in late May that it would take "a few months of stabilization" at the 47 level in terms of readying the supply chain while monitoring key performance indications.

After a "low-rate initial production" at Everett, the "North Line will help enable the 737 MAX program to reach 52 airplanes a month," according to a Boeing handout.

But Boeing has key FAA hurdles to clear, including the certification of the 737 MAX 10. In addition, the agency must sign off on the company's production plans for Everett before commercial aircraft can be delivered.

AFP

Boeingnew737 MAXproduction lineaviation giantcomeback

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A view shows the rear of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane following its crash, in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. Central Industrial Security Force via X/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Inside the cockpit: How Air India's Boeing Dreamliner flight ended in disaster
WORLD
11-06-2026 16:12 HKT
People hold a banner with pictures of victims of crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 Boeing 737 MAX 8 during Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing about Boeing’s commitment to address safety concerns in the wake of a January 2024 mid-air emergency involving a new 737 MAX, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
Jury clears Boeing in 737 MAX fraud lawsuit
WORLD
23-05-2026 12:55 HKT
A Boeing 737 MAX 8, the second jet intended for use by a Chinese airline to be returned to its manufacturer, lands at Boeing Field, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs with China, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 22, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder
China says it will buy 200 Boeing jets, seek extension of US tariff truce
CHINA
20-05-2026 11:31 HKT
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is displayed at Wings India 2026 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo
India to monitor Boeing fuel-switch test tied to Air India London incident, documents show
WORLD
19-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Boeing logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS
China's state planner chief meets Boeing CEO, supports cooperation
FINANCE
15-05-2026 21:24 HKT
Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
Elon Musk, Apple's Cook and Boeing CEO going to China with Trump, official says
FINANCE
12-05-2026 10:14 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds an event with UFC fighters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump administration invites Nvidia, Boeing CEOs for China trip, report says
WORLD
08-05-2026 10:26 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A woman poses in front of a large banner featuring K-pop boy band BTS at a stadium where the group will perform in Goyang on April 9, 2026.
BTS to kick off world tour after landmark Seoul comeback
WORLD
09-04-2026 16:38 HKT
Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, on July 26, 2024. (AFP)
Celine Dion announces comeback following health struggle
ENTERTAINMENT
31-03-2026 19:33 HKT
The Nasdaq Market site is seen outside the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS
New Nasdaq rules to include 'fast entry' for new listings on benchmark index
FINANCE
30-03-2026 22:00 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.