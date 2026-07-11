Hundreds brave sweltering heat to queue overnight for latest Beyblade release

Hundreds of dedicated toy enthusiasts in Hong Kong braved high overnight temperatures to queue for the latest release of Beyblade toys on Saturday morning, with many choosing to camp out rather than pay exorbitant prices to secondary market scalpers.

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Sales for the newest iteration of the popular spinning top franchise officially commenced at 11am this morning. However, determined fans began lining up outside various distributor branches as early as Friday evening to ensure they could secure the highly anticipated merchandise.

At Zone A of Lok Fu Place, a reporter observed a massive crowd of more than two hundred people waiting patiently for the doors to open.

Despite the large turnout, the atmosphere remained calm and organized. Police officers were also dispatched to the scene to help maintain crowd control and ensure public safety, allowing ecstatic fans to eventually walk away with their desired items without any chaotic incidents.

Many in the queue expressed that the physical toll of waiting all night was preferable to falling victim to the heavily inflated prices often seen in the resale market. One dedicated buyer, a student surnamed Chan, arrived at the shopping center at 9 p.m. the night before.

Despite the overnight vigil, the student showed no signs of fatigue, visibly energized by the thrill of the purchase.

While the student noted some disappointment at missing out on his absolute favorite model, he remained incredibly happy with his haul.

He explained his strategy moving forward involves keeping one of the newly purchased toys for his own personal collection while selling the other on the resale market to make a profit.