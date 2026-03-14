Crime syndicate members arrested after bold 474 million yen heist in Tokyo and HK

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Mysterious large steel cylinder disrupts traffic in Japan
13-03-2026 16:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 251 points on Friday as oil prices hover at US$100
13-03-2026 16:35 HKT
Japan ready to join Trump's "Golden Dome": report
13-03-2026 13:46 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Friday as oil prices hover US$100
13-03-2026 12:37 HKT
FS.com seeks up to US$213 million in Hong Kong IPO
13-03-2026 10:40 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 78 points in early trading on Friday
13-03-2026 10:15 HKT
Citic Securities says Hong Kong regulators probed its local unit
12-03-2026 21:37 HKT
Honda flags first annual loss, hit by US$15.7 billion EV charge
12-03-2026 21:29 HKT
Hong Kong stocks narrow losses at close
12-03-2026 16:43 HKT
Drone strike sets Dubai Creek Harbour tower ablaze amid Iran conflict
13-03-2026 04:48 HKT
29-year-old PolyU PhD student dies after collapsing at canteen
13-03-2026 16:47 HKT
$1m Rolex stolen from gym locker in Kwun Tong
12-03-2026 20:10 HKT