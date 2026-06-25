Hang Seng Index plunges to near 23,000 points at noon on Thursday, Trip.com loses 10pc

Hong Kong stocks plunged to near 23,000 points by noon on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped by 321 points, or 1.4 percent to 23,090 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$174 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.7 percent to 4,404 points at noon.

Sunny Optical Technology (2382) and Trip.com (9961) tanked by over 10 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.36 percent to 4,125 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 1.5 percent to 16,285 points at the midday close.



