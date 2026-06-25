logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index plunges to near 23,000 points at noon on Thursday, Trip.com loses 10pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks plunged to near 23,000 points by noon on Thursday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped by 321 points, or 1.4 percent to 23,090 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$174 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.7 percent to 4,404 points at noon. 

Sunny Optical Technology (2382) and Trip.com (9961) tanked by over 10 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.36 percent to 4,125 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 1.5 percent to 16,285 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean chip shares surge after Micron flags strong AI-related demand
FINANCE
2 hours ago
REUTERS/Aly Song
Micron tops estimates, touts US$22 bln in customer deals for memory chips
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges to near 23,000 points in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St subdued as tech steadies, Micron earnings in focus
FINANCE
16 hours ago
From left: Jacky Lai, Peter Chan, assurance partner at EY
EY sees 84 Hong Kong IPOs in first half of 2026, raising $209.8 billion
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rebounds from one-year low on Wednesday, semiconductors rally
FINANCE
21 hours ago
REUTERS/Henry Romero
Investors use AI for investment plans, but humans have the final say: HSBC
FINANCE
21 hours ago
HKEX.
Penny, illiquid stocks more susceptible to manipulation due to social media: Hui
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
24-06-2026 12:44 HKT
The logo of property developer Shimao Group is seen on the facade of Shimao International Plaza in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)
Shimao says operations of two Tung Chung hotels seized remain uninterrupted
PROPERTY
24-06-2026 10:56 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
7 hours ago
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.