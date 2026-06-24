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Investors use AI for investment plans, but humans have the final say: HSBC

FINANCE
7 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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REUTERS/Henry Romero
REUTERS/Henry Romero

Artificial intelligence strengthens adviser-client relationships but does not replace them, HSBC Hong Kong said, noting that while three in four Hong Kong investors use AI for finance and investment, they turn to human advisers for the final judgment.

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HSBC surveyed nearly 10,000 affluent investors across 10 markets, including over 1,200 in Hong Kong, and found that on average, 53 percent find a hybrid decision-making approach the most ideal for future investment, with AI and advisers working together.

The survey also found that 60 percent of Hong Kong investors found a financial professional or institution as the main source of their last major investment idea, while only 29 percent said the same for AI.

Among Hong Kong's affluent and high-net-worth investors, 66 percent primarily use AI for research and analysis. These Hong Kong investors are more open to taking calculated risks when using AI in investments, at 53 percent, compared with 49 percent globally, where respondents turn to human advisers for judgment when it is time to decide.

The preference for human input runs deeper – 80 percent value human advisers for reassurance and context, and 72 percent for strategic expertise. 29 percent also value advisers for emotional validation, and 27 percent for flagging when AI-generated information may be wrong or misleading.

Winnie Ng, managing director and head of premier and wealth solutions, Hong Kong, HSBC, said HSBC plans to accelerate hybrid wealth advisory with AI tools like Wealth Intelligence, which synthesizes real-time data to help Relationship Managers prepare faster and focus on personalized client service. 

She pointed out that Hong Kong investors are not choosing between AI and advice – they are using both, with AI helping them explore and learn faster while relying on human judgment and expertise when it is time to commit.

HSBCHong KonginvestAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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