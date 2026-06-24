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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Wednesday

FINANCE
47 mins ago
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Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks were muted by noon on Wednesday. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched up by 8 points to 23,344 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$175.6 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1.34 percent to 4,458 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.25 percent to 4,096 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 0.33 percent to 15,906 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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