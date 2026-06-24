Hang Seng Index rebounds from one-year low on Wednesday, semiconductors rally

Hong Kong stocks rebounded from a one-year low on Wednesday, ending a five-day losing streak.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched up by 75 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,412 points at the close.

The market turnover was HK$322.9 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index surged by 1.8 percent to 4,479 points.

Semiconductor shares performed well, with Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) up by 15.5 percent and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) rising by 8.9 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.1 percent to 4,110 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index jumped by 1.2 percent to 16,051 points.