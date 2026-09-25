Doctor recommends a natural sugar that stabilises blood sugar and increases satiety

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Craving sweets but worried about blood sugar spikes and weight gain? A doctor says a natural sugar has gained attention for its ability to stabilise blood sugar and boost satiety. Here's how to use it healthily.

Allulose: 3 Benefits – Stabilises Blood Sugar and Increases Satiety

Endocrinologist and metabolism specialist Dr. Tsai Ming-chieh writes that allulose, a "rare sugar" naturally found in figs, raisins, and wheat, has become a rising star in nutrition and medical fields. Its taste and texture closely resemble sugar (about 70% as sweet as sucrose), but it's barely metabolised or absorbed by the body—making it very low in calories. It also isn't broken down by oral bacteria, so it doesn't cause tooth decay. Beyond providing sweetness, recent clinical studies have revealed 3 metabolic benefits:

1. Stabilises Post-Meal Blood Sugar

Allulose slows the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose in the small intestine, while promoting glucose storage in the liver. This helps significantly reduce blood sugar fluctuations after eating starchy foods.

2. Promotes Fat Metabolism and Body Fat Management

Human trials show that allulose increases the body's fat-burning ratio. In one 12-week study, participants showed noticeable improvements in visceral fat area and BMI.

3. Stimulates Satiety Hormones (GLP-1)

Studies have found that allulose stimulates the gut to secrete endogenous GLP-1—the same mechanism behind the recent global weight-loss injection trend. This helps prolong fullness and slow gastric emptying, making calorie control easier and more natural.

3 Tips for Using Allulose in Daily Life

Tsai reminds that allulose is a great substitute for sugar, fructose, or traditional artificial sweeteners—but it's not a miracle cure. A balanced diet and regular exercise remain the foundation of health. Here are 3 practical tips:

Pair with meals: Take it with meals containing starch or carbohydrates to maximise its post-meal blood sugar regulation benefits.

Start small: Though well-tolerated, keep single servings under 15–20g, and total daily intake under 30–40g to avoid mild bloating or diarrhoea in sensitive individuals.

Check the label: Look for high-purity allulose products. Avoid blends with high-glycaemic ingredients like maltodextrin.

Source: Endocrinologist Dr. Tsai Ming-chieh