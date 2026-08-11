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WELLNESS

Tom Holland's training secrets for a superhero physique

WELLNESS
50 mins ago
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The buzz around Spider-Man: Reborn continues, and Tom Holland is undoubtedly a hot topic. He has previously revealed his goal of filling out the Spider-Man suit through real muscle, refusing to rely on padded shoulders or CGI. To build a heroic physique, his training routine may appear simple, but it truly tests endurance and physical fitness.

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20-Minute CrossFit Circuit: Build Volume Efficiently and Work the Whole Body

Tom Holland typically performs a 20-minute CrossFit-style circuit, repeating movements non-stop within the set time. The workout requires setting a 20-minute timer and completing as many rounds as possible: 5 pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 bodyweight squats per round. Maintaining proper form, the total number of completed rounds and reps within 20 minutes is the final score.

Movements Can Be Adapted to Fitness Level – Beginners Can Try the "Spider-Man Menu"

Although pull-ups are challenging for many beginners, the workout can be flexibly adjusted for different fitness levels. As long as it includes "push, pull, and squat" movements, beginners can replace pull-ups with doorway rows or bent-over dumbbell rows; push-ups can be substituted with kneeling push-ups or wall push-ups; squats can be replaced with sit-to-stand exercises. The time can also be shortened to 5 or 10 minutes to start, gradually progressing. For those seeking a high-intensity challenge, wearing a weighted vest like Holland does can increase difficulty.

Tom Holland's personal best for this workout is an impressive 27 rounds. When performed at such speed, the training gradually becomes a cardiovascular endurance test, significantly improving cardiorespiratory function. Many CrossFit enthusiasts use kipping pull-ups to conserve energy and aim for even higher round counts.

Effectively Stimulates Chest, Back, and Leg Muscles, Promoting Muscle Growth

For ordinary gym-goers (non-superheroes), completing over 10 rounds in 20 minutes is already considered excellent. While the average person's heart rate may not reach extreme levels, this training still deeply stimulates the chest, back, arms, shoulders, and legs. As time passes and repetitions accumulate, muscles fatigue and feel sore. With proper nutrition and rest post-workout, muscle endurance and growth are effectively enhanced, helping build a well-proportioned and toned physique.


 

Source: Compiled Data


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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