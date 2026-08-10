Debunking myths about tea eggs

Many office workers and fitness enthusiasts buy tea eggs daily from convenience stores as a protein source. Recently, a post sparked heated online debate: a netizen claimed that a friend who ate tea eggs regularly for breakfast and had a generally controlled diet was found to have kidney problems during a recent check-up, leading to speculation that tea eggs were to blame. So, does eating tea eggs daily actually harm the kidneys?

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Studies Have Not Found a Direct Link Between Eggs and Kidney Disease – Eggs Are High-Quality Protein

A 2019 review published in the Clinical Kidney Journal found that epidemiological surveys have not established a clear association between egg consumption and chronic kidney disease risk. The US National Kidney Foundation also states that eggs are not an absolute forbidden food for kidney patients. Health authorities remind that even kidney patients should not completely eliminate protein from their diet on their own; instead, intake should be assessed by a doctor or dietitian based on the stage of kidney function.

The Health Risk of Tea Eggs Lies in the High Sodium Content of the Marinade

Compared to the eggs themselves, the real concern with tea eggs is the sodium absorbed during the cooking process. Tea eggs are simmered in a marinade containing soy sauce and salt, resulting in significantly higher sodium content than plain boiled eggs. The World Health Organization recommends that adults limit daily sodium intake to below 2,000 mg. Long-term consumption of overly salty food increases the risk of high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for chronic kidney disease. However, this does not mean that eating tea eggs inevitably leads to kidney failure. What really matters is your overall daily intake of sodium and protein.

Can You Eat Tea Eggs Every Day?

According to scientific recommendations from the American Heart Association (AHA), healthy adults can include one whole egg per day as part of a balanced diet. For generally healthy older adults, 1 to 2 eggs per day is also acceptable.

In terms of tea eggs, one per day is a conservative and safe amount for healthy adults. Occasionally eating two is generally not directly harmful to the kidneys, but you should still account for protein from other sources like meat, fish, and soy products, and be mindful of the sodium from the tea egg marinade. For those with dyslipidemia, diabetes, or chronic kidney disease, it is advisable to consult a doctor for personalized dietary guidance.







Source: Clinical Kidney Journal



