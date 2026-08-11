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WELLNESS

How to choose between high-fat and low-fat milk: Recent studies show it's far more complex

WELLNESS
50 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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In the pursuit of balanced nutrition and the health benefits of milk, should consumers choose low-fat or whole milk? Dr. Tai Hsiao-fu, Director of Taoyuan Wenxin Clinic, points out that many people instinctively choose low-fat products when buying milk. However, recent medical studies have found that the relationship between whole milk and cardiovascular disease is far more complex than previously thought. For generally healthy adults with normal blood lipids and stable weight, drinking one cup of whole milk daily is not necessarily a bad choice. However, she specifically reminds that five groups of people are better off choosing low-fat milk in their daily diets.

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Whole Milk Has Higher Fat Content, but Recent Studies Show Its Impact Is Not Absolute

Tai shared on her Facebook page that due to whole milk's higher fat and saturated fat content, it has often been instinctively labeled as "definitely less healthy." However, more recent medical studies show that the actual impact of whole milk on cardiovascular disease cannot be generalized based solely on fat content.

Choosing Milk Depends on Individual Health: 5 Groups Who Should Prioritize Low-Fat

Tai explains that the key to choosing whole or low-fat milk is not which one is absolutely healthier, but rather it depends on individual health status and nutritional needs. If you fall into one of the following five categories, low-fat milk is the more suitable choice:

  1. Those with high LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels.
  2. Those with existing cardiovascular disease or who are at high risk.
  3. Those managing their weight or strictly controlling calorie intake.
  4. Those who habitually consume large amounts of milk daily.
  5. Those whose daily diet frequently includes fried foods, butter, processed meats, and sweets.

Milk's Nutritional Components Work Synergistically; International Guidelines Still Advise Limiting Saturated Fat

Tai adds that milk is not composed solely of fat; it is also rich in high-quality protein, calcium, phosphorus, and other dairy components. When these nutrients enter the body together, their combined health effects are not exactly the same as simply consuming saturated fatty acids alone. However, if you wish to follow most traditional nutritional guidelines and adopt a more conservative dietary approach, low-fat milk remains the preferred choice. For healthy adults with normal blood lipids and stable weight, drinking just one cup of milk daily means whole milk is also acceptable.

She also reminds that the American Heart Association (AHA) currently still recommends limiting saturated fat intake. Similarly, the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations 2023 also prioritize low-fat dairy products for the general public.

Special Groups Should Consult a Doctor

Tai concludes that the above recommendations primarily apply to generally healthy adults. For growing children, pregnant women, the elderly, and patients with various chronic conditions, milk selection should be based on individual nutritional needs and adjusted following consultation with a doctor or registered dietitian to ensure both overall nutrition and health.


 

Source: Dr. Tai Hsiao-fu | ENT & Lifestyle Medicine Observatory (Facebook)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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