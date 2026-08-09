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The 2026 World Cup has come to a close. After a month of festivities, many football fans in Hong Kong are now experiencing "World Cup withdrawal symptoms." A senior executive and avid fan, Mr. Chan, who is over 40, shared that during the tournament, he set his alarm to wake up at 3 AM or 5 AM every night to watch the live broadcasts. Although the World Cup ended days ago, his biological clock still hasn't returned to normal. He has suffered from severe insomnia for several consecutive nights, which has negatively impacted his work performance during the day. Many netizens commented, "I now wake up automatically at 4 AM," and some even said, "My sleep schedule is completely messed up; it's seriously affecting my work."

Many people spend large sums of money on various health supplements to help them sleep and relieve stress, often overlooking the fact that common fruits and vegetables contain valuable sleep-promoting components. Regarding insomnia, family medicine physician Dr. Chen Xin-mei once shared that she discovered a genetically edited tomato containing high levels of GABA at a convenience store in Japan. However, the common red Beef Tomato, widely available in local markets, also contains this natural relaxing compound. There's no need to travel to Japan – you can easily find it at a wet market near your home.

GABA is the Brain's Natural Inhibitory Neurotransmitter

Chen explains that GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) may sound like a chemical supplement ingredient, but it is actually an amino acid that the body synthesizes naturally and is also found in many everyday foods. She points out that GABA is the brain's primary inhibitory neurotransmitter, and moderate intake can help relax nerves and stabilize emotions.

According to a small Japanese clinical study, consuming about 50 mg of GABA can significantly reduce stress-related physiological markers, including the stress hormone cortisol and salivary chromogranin A. This is also the core basis for Japan's Foods with Function Claims designating GABA as an effective ingredient for "relieving temporary stress."

Beef Tomatoes are Rich in Natural GABA: Consistent Intake is More Effective than a Single Large Dose

However, Chen adds that there is no need to travel to Japan specifically to buy that particular tomato. The Beef Tomatoes commonly sold in local markets are already rich in GABA and are one of the few fruits that naturally contain this beneficial compound. She shares that her daily habit is to eat at least 2 Beef Tomatoes daily. This isn't because 2 tomatoes achieve a specific therapeutic dose (as GABA content varies by variety and ripeness), but rather because she sees them as a convenient food source for steadily accumulating GABA.

Chen emphasizes that just as you wouldn't rely on a single meal to get all your daily vitamins, the same applies to GABA intake – consistent daily accumulation is more practical and effective than a one-time large dose. She suggests slicing them as an after-meal fruit, making fresh salads, or adding them to soups – all excellent daily habits.