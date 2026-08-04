Nutritionist recommends 8 skin nourishing foods

Want to keep your skin firm and youthful, even achieving that glowing "glass skin" look? What should you eat? A nutritionist recommends 8 types of skin-nourishing foods. Beyond blueberries and eggs, eating more kiwi and shrimp can significantly boost collagen production.

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Nutritionist Gao Min-min posted on her Facebook page that besides using whitening skincare products, the food you eat daily directly affects your skin condition. To achieve bright, radiant, and glowing skin, it's not enough to simply avoid the sun; you also need to nourish from within. When the body gets enough antioxidant nutrients, high-quality protein, and phytochemicals, it helps reduce free radical damage, maintain collagen production, and effectively reduce melanin formation, allowing skin to radiate a healthy glow from the inside out. She suggests incorporating the following 8 key nutrients into your daily diet for brighter, smoother, and fairer skin:

8 Skin-Nourishing Foods

Vitamin E: Choose plant oils, avocado, nuts, and pumpkin. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps maintain skin elasticity and moisture retention. Vitamin B3: Choose soy products, chicken, and liver. Vitamin B3 helps maintain skin health and blocks melanin transfer. High-Quality Protein: For example, fish, shrimp, clams, eggs, and black beans. Collagen production and damaged skin repair both rely on adequate high-quality protein as building blocks. Tea Polyphenols: Choose green tea. Tea polyphenols have strong antioxidant effects, helping to reduce oxidative stress on the skin caused by UV rays. Vitamin A: Choose carrots, spinach, tomatoes, and pumpkin. Rich in Vitamin A, these foods help maintain normal skin keratinization and health. Vitamin C: Choose guava, kiwi, bell peppers, and broccoli. Vitamin C is involved in collagen formation and is a crucial antioxidant nutrient. Anthocyanins: Choose blueberries, blackberries, grapes, strawberries, and pomegranates. Anthocyanins help skin fight free radicals, maintaining skin health. Glutathione: Choose cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, white radish, and asparagus. Glutathione is a vital antioxidant in the body that can be supported through a balanced diet.

Additionally, Gao notes that regularly eating foods rich in antioxidants like tomatoes, watermelon, berries, salmon, and soy products can help reduce oxidative damage from UV exposure.

No Single Food "Makes You White Overnight" – Daily Care Tips

She particularly reminds that there is no single food that can "make you white instantly," and certainly no food can completely replace sunscreen. To achieve a healthy, luminous complexion, you need a dual approach: "nourish from within, protect from without."

Maintain a balanced diet.

Apply sunscreen daily without fail.

Ensure adequate sleep.

Reduce smoking and minimize late nights.

Apply sunscreen 20 minutes before going outside.

Wear UPF-rated sun-protective clothing for outdoor activities.

Use physical sun protection like sun hats and UV-blocking umbrellas.



