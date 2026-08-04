Nutritionist recommends 8 skin nourishing foods

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by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Want to keep your skin firm and youthful, even achieving that glowing "glass skin" look? What should you eat? A nutritionist recommends 8 types of skin-nourishing foods. Beyond blueberries and eggs, eating more kiwi and shrimp can significantly boost collagen production.
Nutritionist Gao Min-min posted on her Facebook page that besides using whitening skincare products, the food you eat daily directly affects your skin condition. To achieve bright, radiant, and glowing skin, it's not enough to simply avoid the sun; you also need to nourish from within. When the body gets enough antioxidant nutrients, high-quality protein, and phytochemicals, it helps reduce free radical damage, maintain collagen production, and effectively reduce melanin formation, allowing skin to radiate a healthy glow from the inside out. She suggests incorporating the following 8 key nutrients into your daily diet for brighter, smoother, and fairer skin:
Additionally, Gao notes that regularly eating foods rich in antioxidants like tomatoes, watermelon, berries, salmon, and soy products can help reduce oxidative damage from UV exposure.
She particularly reminds that there is no single food that can "make you white instantly," and certainly no food can completely replace sunscreen. To achieve a healthy, luminous complexion, you need a dual approach: "nourish from within, protect from without."