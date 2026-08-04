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WELLNESS

Does eating only hard boiled eggs for breakfast have any benefits?

WELLNESS
2 hours ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Grabbing just a hard-boiled egg for breakfast on busy work or school days might lead to poor concentration? A nutritionist warns that 3 groups of people should absolutely avoid eating just a hard-boiled egg alone for breakfast. How should you pair it for better brain function?

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Why Does Eating Only a Hard-Boiled Egg for Breakfast Lead to Poor Concentration?

According to Japanese media Yoga Journal, nutritionist Megumi Kawaguchi points out that hard-boiled eggs are a common breakfast choice – easy to prepare and rich in high-quality protein, vitamins B2, B12, D, iron, and zinc. While nutritious and an excellent component of a healthy breakfast, eggs lack one crucial morning nutrient: carbohydrates. Even during sleep, the body continues to metabolize and consume energy. When we wake, energy stores are depleted. The brain's primary energy source – glucose – has very limited reserves in the liver. Insufficient carbohydrate intake at breakfast can lead to low brain energy, causing:

  • Impaired judgment
  • Decreased concentration
  • Difficulty focusing
  • Fatigue

Nutritionist Identifies 3 Groups Who Should Not Eat Just a Hard-Boiled Egg for Breakfast

Based on this, Kawaguchi emphasizes that the following 3 groups should absolutely avoid eating only a hard-boiled egg for breakfast:

  1. People who need high concentration in the morning: Office workers in desk jobs or students need glucose for brain function. A boiled egg contains almost no carbohydrates, leading to low brain energy and poor focus.
  2. People with high activity levels: Those who stand for long periods or exercise in the morning need timely energy replenishment. A single egg cannot provide enough fuel, quickly leading to fatigue and hunger.
  3. People trying to lose weight: Many mistakenly believe a single egg for breakfast is a strict calorie control. However, drastically reducing breakfast intake signals starvation to the body, often causing overeating at lunch or snacking between meals, ultimately leading to weight gain.

4 Foods to Pair with a Hard-Boiled Egg for Better Brain Function

Kawaguchi explains that the egg itself isn't the problem; it's a great source of high-quality protein. What matters is the pairing. She recommends combining the egg with carbohydrates, such as:

  • Boiled egg + rice
  • Boiled egg + bread
  • Boiled egg + rice ball
  • Additionally, pairing with soup or a fruit/vegetable salad can provide vitamins and dietary fiber.

Breakfast also helps raise body temperature. Kawaguchi explains that eating activates the digestive system (mouth, stomach, small and large intestines), which are muscles. The digestive process generates heat, effectively warming the body from its cooler nighttime state, fully awakening it for the day ahead.



 

Source: Yoga Journal


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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