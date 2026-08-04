Does eating only hard boiled eggs for breakfast have any benefits?

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by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Grabbing just a hard-boiled egg for breakfast on busy work or school days might lead to poor concentration? A nutritionist warns that 3 groups of people should absolutely avoid eating just a hard-boiled egg alone for breakfast. How should you pair it for better brain function?
According to Japanese media Yoga Journal, nutritionist Megumi Kawaguchi points out that hard-boiled eggs are a common breakfast choice – easy to prepare and rich in high-quality protein, vitamins B2, B12, D, iron, and zinc. While nutritious and an excellent component of a healthy breakfast, eggs lack one crucial morning nutrient: carbohydrates. Even during sleep, the body continues to metabolize and consume energy. When we wake, energy stores are depleted. The brain's primary energy source – glucose – has very limited reserves in the liver. Insufficient carbohydrate intake at breakfast can lead to low brain energy, causing:
Based on this, Kawaguchi emphasizes that the following 3 groups should absolutely avoid eating only a hard-boiled egg for breakfast:
Kawaguchi explains that the egg itself isn't the problem; it's a great source of high-quality protein. What matters is the pairing. She recommends combining the egg with carbohydrates, such as:
Breakfast also helps raise body temperature. Kawaguchi explains that eating activates the digestive system (mouth, stomach, small and large intestines), which are muscles. The digestive process generates heat, effectively warming the body from its cooler nighttime state, fully awakening it for the day ahead.
Source: Yoga Journal