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WELLNESS

Study links black coffee to kidney stone prevention

WELLNESS
2 hours ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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For many Hong Kong office workers, morning coffee is a daily ritual. Besides boosting alertness, the latest medical research suggests it may also help reduce the risk of kidney stones. Nutritionist Zhang Xin-fang points out that multiple authoritative studies have found that individuals with higher coffee intake have a relatively lower risk of developing kidney stones. She recommends drinking black coffee with minimal added sugar or non-dairy creamer, about 1-3 cups daily. She also reminds the public that maintaining adequate daily water intake remains the most effective way to prevent kidney stones.

Zhang recently shared on her Facebook page "ViVi Nutrition Life" that a large-scale medical study involving over 210,000 people, followed for more than 8 years, found that those with higher caffeine intake had a significantly lower risk of kidney stones. Another systematic review supported this finding, showing a clear correlation between regular coffee consumption and lower kidney stone risk.

3 Mechanisms: How Black Coffee May Protect Against Stones

How might coffee help prevent kidney stones? Zhang explains that current medical theories suggest caffeine and natural polyphenols in coffee may interfere with stone formation through several mechanisms:

  1. Diuretic effect: Caffeine increases urine output, reducing mineral concentration and crystallization in urine.

  2. Reduced oxalate concentration: Caffeine helps lower oxalate levels in urine, decreasing the risk of calcium oxalate stone formation.

  3. Antioxidant properties: Coffee is rich in potent antioxidants like chlorogenic acid, which help reduce oxidative stress.

Notably, studies indicate that caffeine from natural coffee offers significantly better protection than synthetic or non-coffee sources of caffeine. In fact, non-coffee sources may even be associated with an increased risk. Therefore, the key is drinking pure "black coffee," not simply consuming caffeine tablets. Zhang cautions, however, that most current research is observational, showing association, not direct causation.

Daily Intake: About 1-3 Cups

For daily consumption, Zhang emphasises that drinking it "correctly" is more important than drinking it "in excess." Choose black coffee, avoid sugar or non-dairy creamer, and limit intake to about 1-3 cups daily, adjusting based on personal tolerance. Crucially, don't substitute coffee for water – adequate hydration remains the most important preventive measure.

6 Groups Who Should Consult a Doctor First

Zhang reminds that not everyone should increase coffee intake for health. The following 6 groups should consult a doctor or nutritionist before adjusting their coffee habits:

  1. Late-stage chronic kidney disease patients

  2. Pregnant women

  3. Those with severe gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

  4. Individuals with arrhythmia

  5. Those particularly sensitive to caffeine

  6. Those prone to insomnia

 

 

 

Source: ViVi Nutrition Life (ViVi營養生活話)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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