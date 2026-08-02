FDA warns against soaking cut avocado in water - 4 safe ways to prevent browning

What should you do with leftover half an avocado to prevent it from turning black? Don't fall for the viral "water soak" method circulating online – it could breed dangerous bacteria! For safe storage, an expert shares 4 proper preservation tips to keep your avocado fresh and prevent browning.

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Does the Viral Avocado Water Method Actually Breed Bacteria?

According to Southern Living, many people often only use half of a perfectly ripe avocado. How to properly store the remaining half without it oxidizing and turning black is a common kitchen dilemma.

There are various preservation tricks online, like wrapping it in onion. In 2021, a TikTok video went viral claiming that soaking an avocado in water extends its shelf life significantly. However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) strongly warned the public not to use this "water method." An FDA representative explained that the main concern is that avocado surfaces may harbor human pathogens like Listeria and Salmonella. When soaked in water and refrigerated, these deadly bacteria can multiply rapidly. Furthermore, FDA scientists have found that if avocados are continuously submerged during refrigeration, Listeria can potentially infiltrate the flesh within 15 days.

4 Expert Tips to Keep Avocado Fresh and Prevent Browning

To extend the shelf life of half an avocado, use these 4 simple methods:

Leave the Pit in: If you only plan to eat half the avocado, leave the pit in the uneaten half. While it won't entirely prevent oxidation on the cut surface, the pit covers part of the flesh, blocking air contact. Minimize Air Exposure: Oxygen is the main cause of avocado browning. When flesh is exposed to air, natural enzymes react with oxygen (oxidation), turning the surface brown. To slow this, press plastic wrap directly onto the cut surface, squeezing out excess air, then place it in an airtight container. The World Avocado Organization (WAO) also suggests using the empty avocado shell half to cover the remaining half. Apply Lemon Juice or Olive Oil: Gently squeeze a little lemon or lime juice onto the cut surface to help delay browning. The citric acid slows oxidation and adds a fresh aroma. The WAO recommends squeezing a few drops of lemon or lime juice on the flesh, or lightly brushing the surface with olive oil, then storing in a sealed container in the fridge. This helps maintain quality for several days. Refrigerate: After properly wrapping or sealing the avocado, promptly refrigerate. Lower temperatures slow oxidation, preserving flavor and texture. For best quality, consume the remaining half within 1-2 days.

Source: Southern Living



