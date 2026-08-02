How oatmeal helps lower cholesterol for some and not others

Oatmeal has long been considered a healthy "scavenger" food in Hong Kong for lowering cholesterol and protecting cardiovascular health. Whether eaten as quick-cook oatmeal for breakfast or incorporated into a healthy meal plan, it is highly popular among health-conscious individuals. A common question persists: why do some people see a significant drop in cholesterol after eating oatmeal, while others notice no change after consuming it for a long time? Dr. Wang Szu-heng from Hengxin Rehabilitation Clinic states that the latest medical research suggests whether oatmeal can exert its maximum effect is actually related to the "gut microbiome" inside each person.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Traditional Barrier Mechanism of Soluble Fiber

Wang explains that the most frequently cited active component in oatmeal is the dietary fiber beta-glucan. This water-soluble fiber forms a viscous texture when it contacts water. Once in the intestines, it acts like a magnet, helping to bind cholesterol from food and bile from digestive juices, carrying them out of the body. This has been the core scientific explanation for oatmeal's cholesterol-lowering effect for decades.

Gut Bacteria Process Polyphenols into "Secret Weapons" That Hinder the Body's Cholesterol Production

Wang points out that besides being rich in fiber, oats also contain a large amount of antioxidant polyphenols. In a clinical study, researchers gave oatmeal to participants with metabolic syndrome. They found that the levels of "processed products" derived from polyphenols in the participants' blood significantly increased. The key word is "processed," because the original polyphenols in oats are difficult for the human gut to absorb directly. They must first be broken down and processed by probiotic bacteria in the gut, transforming them into a new form that the body can then utilize.

Further experiments showed that these "secret weapons" processed by the gut bacteria, once in the bloodstream, interfere with the body's own cholesterol production mechanism. Remarkably, the site they target is highly similar to where well-known statin drugs act. In other words, eating oatmeal essentially feeds the gut bacteria. In return for being fed, the good bacteria produce powerful weapons for the body to fight cholesterol. Dr. Wang adds that this is currently still a research hypothesis and not yet a definitive conclusion.

Eating Only Oatmeal for 3 Meals a Day for 2 Days Is "Crash Dieting" – Don't Imitate Blindly

The study also tested different dietary patterns. One group ate only oatmeal for three meals a day for two consecutive days ("short-term binge group"). Results showed that their total cholesterol and LDL ("bad") cholesterol dropped by about 8% and 10%, respectively. Wang cautions that this aggressive approach likely works quickly due to a calorie deficit (essentially crash dieting), and the public should not imitate this blindly.

He emphasizes that these bacteria-derived "neural weapons" currently only explain about 10-20% of the overall cholesterol change; beta-glucan remains the primary driver for oatmeal's lipid-lowering effect. Moreover, the clinical sample size for this study was small, requiring further confirmation through larger studies. He specifically reminds the public that if you have been diagnosed with high cholesterol and are taking prescription medication, oatmeal can only play a supporting dietary role – do not stop your medication on your own.

Consistent Eating is the Best Way to Cultivate Good Gut Bacteria

Wang concludes that besides the traditional dietary fiber barrier, the cholesterol-lowering effect of oatmeal also involves a hidden pathway driven by gut bacteria processing polyphenols. The concept of "eating whole grains to cultivate good gut bacteria" essentially means not just feeding yourself but continuously providing a steady supply of raw materials to the good bacteria in your gut.

There's no need to adopt the aggressive approach of eating oatmeal for every meal. Simply incorporate oatmeal into your daily diet, for example, as a healthy breakfast choice. Consistent, regular consumption helps establish a healthy gut microbiome, enabling your body to more effectively maintain vascular health.





Source: Dr. Wang Szu-heng, Hengxin Rehabilitation Clinic



