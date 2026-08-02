Longevity secret: Vegetarians less likely to reach 100

"Elderly should eat less meat and more vegetables" – this deeply ingrained health saying may be a misconception! A 20-year study tracking over 5,000 individuals aged 80 and above found that vegetarians were nearly 30% less likely to reach age 100 compared to meat-eaters. The core issue isn't whether vegetarianism is good or bad, but rather the "absorption efficiency" of protein in the elderly.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Taiwanese food safety expert Wayne recently cited a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on his personal page. The Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey (CLHLS), analyzed by teams from Fudan University, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, included 5,203 individuals aged 80 and above – 1,459 centenarians and 3,744 controls. Results showed that vegetarians who rarely ate meat or fish were 19% less likely to reach 100 compared to those who ate meat and fish. For strict vegetarians who also avoided eggs and dairy, the likelihood was even lower – by 29%.

The study found that body weight was a key factor: the difference was most pronounced in underweight vegetarians. Among them, meat-eaters were 44% more likely to reach 100 than vegetarians.

Two Advantages of Animal Protein

Wayne points out that the core issue is protein "absorption efficiency." Muscle loss is a key factor in the deterioration of health in the elderly, affecting immune function, metabolic regulation, and fall risk. Maintaining muscle mass requires adequate protein intake.

Animal protein offers two key advantages:

It contains all essential amino acids in proportions close to human needs (amino acid score of 100).

In aging digestive systems with reduced function, its absorption efficiency is far superior to plant protein. Even when consuming the same amount, a much lower proportion of plant protein is actually utilized by the body.

3 Tips to Ensure Protein Intake

According to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare statistics, average meat intake in Japanese people over 80 drops to less than half of their teenage intake, primarily due to:

Difficulty chewing meat.

The deeply ingrained belief that "the elderly shouldn't eat meat."

Reduced appetite.

Dr. Eiji Hisazumi, Director of the Tachikawa Parks Clinic in Japan, offers the following advice:

Eat minced or ground meat: The form of the meat doesn't affect its protein content. For those who can't chew whole pieces, options like minced meat steamed egg, ground meat tofu, or soft minced meat sauce retain the full protein and are soft in texture. Include protein at every meal: Breakfast is most often overlooked – many elders eat only porridge, toast, or steamed buns, with almost zero protein. Adding an egg, a small portion of meat, or a piece of tofu is a direct and effective adjustment. For those over 80, eat protein first (except kidney patients): The elderly often start with vegetables and soup, filling half their stomach before reaching the protein. Hisazumi recommends developing the habit of "eating protein first" to ensure adequate intake when appetite is best.

Hisazumi cautions that this advice does not apply to kidney patients. Their protein intake must be individually assessed based on renal function and should be discussed with their primary physician. Also, rotate protein sources regularly – incorporate chicken, pork, beef, fish, eggs, and dairy to avoid focusing solely on red meat.

Source: Wayne's Agri-Food Life (韋恩的食農生活)



