logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Chef Poon Chi-fung's fusion dish combining the best of Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Modern Chinese cuisine not only emphasizes plating but also skillfully utilizes cooking techniques and styles from various regional cuisines, delivering a dining experience that engages all the senses. Chef Poon Chi-fung (Executive Chef at 1881 Heritage's "The Queen" Chinese restaurant) shares his recipe for "Sichuan-Style Mala Lobster with Silken Tofu," a dish that blends the essence of Sichuan and Cantonese cooking, allowing the palate to simultaneously enjoy the layered flavors of spicy fragrance and sweet freshness.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sichuan-Style Mala Lobster with Silken Tofu

Sichuan cuisine is known for its bold use of spices and seasonings, offering intense, stimulating, and varied flavors. Cantonese cuisine, on the other hand, pursues freshness, lightness, and the natural taste of high-quality ingredients. Chef Poon explains that the key to this successful fusion dish is not only selecting fresh, seasonal ingredients but also achieving the perfect balance of seasoning – using just the right amount of pickled chilies, chili bean paste, Sichuan hotpot base, dried chilies, and Sichuan peppercorns to enhance the numbing and spicy notes without overpowering the lobster's natural sweetness.

Demonstration Dish: Sichuan-Style Mala Lobster with Silken Tofu

Ingredients:

  • 1 green lobster (approx. 750g)
  • 1 block silken tofu
  • 5g minced ginger
  • 5g minced garlic
  • 40g pickled chilies
  • 20g chili bean paste (Jiao Jiang Huang)
  • 40g Pixian doubanjiang (broad bean paste)
  • 20g Sichuan hotpot base
  • 15g dried chilies
  • 10g dried Sichuan peppercorns
  • 15g chicken powder
  • 15g seasoning powder
  • 40g chopped scallions
  • Salt to taste
  • Cornstarch slurry (for thickening)
  • 600ml water

Marinade for Lobster: Salt, sugar, chicken powder, cornstarch, and egg white (each to taste).

Method:

  1. Cut the tofu into cubes. Blanch in boiling salted water and set aside.
  2. Remove the lobster meat and cut into chunks. Marinate for 5 minutes. Clean the lobster head and tail, steam for 12 minutes, and set aside for decoration.
  3. Heat oil in a wok. Sauté minced ginger, garlic, Sichuan peppercorns, dried chilies, pickled chilies, doubanjiang, and chili bean paste until fragrant. Add Sichuan hotpot base and water, bring to a boil. Add chicken powder and seasoning powder. Strain out the solids using a sieve.
  4. Add the blanched tofu to the sauce and bring to a boil. Thicken with cornstarch slurry. Arrange the tofu on a serving plate and decorate with the lobster head and tail.
  5. Gently poach the lobster meat in warm oil (60°C) for about 10 seconds. Drain and place on top of the tofu. Garnish with chopped scallions.

Chef's 3 Tips for the Dish:

  1. A green lobster around 750g offers firm, sweet meat suitable for various cooking methods.
  2. Silken tofu is delicate and full of soy fragrance; it holds its shape well after blanching.
  3. Pixian doubanjiang, a specialty from Chengdu, Sichuan, has a particularly rich aroma.

 

 

 

Author: EH  Photos: Sing Tao Daily


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Are avocados the perfect fruit?
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Chinese medicine practitioner recommends 3-day anti-inflammatory meal plan using affordable ingredients
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
How oatmeal helps lower cholesterol for some and not others
WELLNESS
02-08-2026 12:00 HKT
FDA warns against soaking cut avocado in water - 4 safe ways to prevent browning
WELLNESS
02-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Study links black coffee to kidney stone prevention
WELLNESS
02-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Longevity secret: Vegetarians less likely to reach 100
WELLNESS
02-08-2026 12:00 HKT
8 common kitchen ingredients to repel ants
WELLNESS
01-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Does memory foam belong in the washing machine? 8 laundry traps that can harm your machine
WELLNESS
01-08-2026 12:00 HKT
4 foods with more vitamin C than oranges
WELLNESS
01-08-2026 12:00 HKT
How watermelon can help you take less painful steps in the summer
WELLNESS
01-08-2026 12:00 HKT
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
21 hours ago
A woman posing for picture with a motorcycle rider offering photo and video service along a street in Chongqing, southwestern China. (AFP)
Tourists chase high-octane thrill in China's trending biker capital
CHINA
02-08-2026 11:08 HKT
(File photo)
Wanted triad leader turns himself in over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack: sources
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.