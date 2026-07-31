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WELLNESS

The real causes behind sudden hair loss in women

WELLNESS
8 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Many city dwellers face varying degrees of "hair crisis." Watching strands of hair fall out during washing, drying, or brushing can cause anxiety. Nutritional and functional medicine expert Dr. Liu Bo-jen shared on social media about a woman in her 40s who came to his clinic, worried about severe hair loss. Liu emphasizes that hair health is determined by nutrition, hormones, and overall health.

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The Real Cause of Hair Loss in Middle-Aged Women: Severe Vitamin D Deficiency

After a thorough examination, the real cause of this woman's hair loss was identified. Her ferritin (iron stores) was low, she had severe vitamin D deficiency, and she was under high work stress with poor sleep quality. Liu reminded her that what truly needs care is her body, not just her hair. Clinically, the most common causes of abnormal hair loss are: 1) Iron deficiency, especially in women with heavy menstrual bleeding; 2) Insufficient protein intake (hair is mainly protein); 3) Lack of zinc, B vitamins, or vitamin D, which directly affects hair follicles; 4) Thyroid dysfunction (hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism can cause hair loss); and 5) Stress and insomnia – chronic stress forces more hair follicles into the "resting" (telogen) phase, leading to sudden shedding 3-4 months later.

How to Tell Normal from Abnormal Hair Loss: 50-100 Strands Daily is Normal

Some people worry about losing even a few strands. Liu explains that shedding 50-100 hairs daily is normal. The real "danger signals" are: sudden noticeable thinning in someone who previously had thick hair; a shower drain clogged with hair; large clumps coming out when combing; new hair growing noticeably thinner; or part lines becoming wider. If these signs appear, seek professional medical advice.

3 Daily Hair Care Tips: Eat High-Quality Protein

For daily hair care, Liu offers practical dietary and lifestyle advice:

  • Diet: Consume high-quality protein (fish, eggs, beans, lean meat) to provide raw materials for hair growth. Eat iron-rich foods (beef, clams, oysters). Nuts, dark green vegetables, and whole grains help replenish zinc and B vitamins.
  • Sleep: High-quality sleep is crucial, as hair follicles repair themselves during deep sleep.
  • Lifestyle: Regular exercise, sun exposure for vitamin D, and stress management are essential.

Liu often tells patients: don't just focus on your hair; take care of the body that grows it. Hair is a mirror of overall health. When bodily functions are balanced, hair vitality will gradually return. So next time you notice excessive shedding, ask yourself: Have I been too tired? Sleep deprived? Nutritionally deficient? Sometimes, falling hair is a distress signal from your body.


 

Source: Nutritional and Functional Medicine Expert Dr. Liu Bo-jen





 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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