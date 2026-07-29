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WELLNESS

Why some thrive on 3-4 hours of sleep while other can't - Decoding elite sleepers

WELLNESS
48 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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The "sleep habits of successful people" have always been a topic of great interest. Many business moguls, political leaders, and celebrities seem to function brilliantly on very little sleep, staying sharp and energetic. Medically, those who sleep less than 6 hours a night are called "elite sleepers." Research suggests they not only maintain high performance but may also be less prone to dementia.

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Do Elite Sleepers Prove That "Less Sleep = More Success"?

Many top figures in politics, business, and entertainment are classic examples, with remarkable schedules. Donald Trump reportedly sleeps 3-4 hours, often going to bed at 1 AM and waking at 4 AM, devoting almost all his time to work. Fashion designer Tom Ford also sleeps just 3 hours. "Hell's Kitchen" chef Gordon Ramsay, juggling multiple shows and restaurants, averages only 3 hours (sleeping 2 AM to 5 AM). Pop star Taylor Swift, known for her extreme discipline, sleeps about 5.5 hours (1:30 AM to 7 AM), dedicating her time to her career.

The "Balanced" Sleep Pattern Among Top Billionaires

Recently, many top billionaires are realizing that sleep deprivation isn't necessarily the best investment. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, who used to sleep 4 hours, now sleeps 6, stating "staying up late is useless." He noted that under 6 hours, while you may stay awake, mental sharpness drops and you actually get less done. Former US President Barack Obama also sleeps 6 hours, spending time reading/writing before bed and 3 hours daily with family. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, once a workaholic who considered sleep a sign of laziness, now admits to getting at least 7 hours. Apple CEO Tim Cook, a "morning person," advocates 7 hours – sleeping by 9:30 PM and waking at 4:30 AM.

Insomnia in Average People Increases Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

However, not everyone is a natural "elite sleeper" with efficient genes. Globally, about one-third of adults suffer from insomnia. Chronic insomnia not only causes fatigue but also significantly increases risks of depression, anxiety, heart disease, stroke, and obesity.

To address insomnia, clinical options include medication or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I). For the general public, lifestyle adjustments can help: maintain a regular sleep schedule, avoid phones/screens 1 hour before bed, avoid caffeine 8-10 hours before sleep, ensure a dark, quiet, and cool bedroom environment. Regular daytime exercise and avoiding heavy meals before bed also help. Smoking and alcohol severely disrupt sleep cycles – avoid them 1-2 hours before bed. Crucially, relax your mind when trying to sleep; don't force it.

Benefits of Quality Sleep: Boosts Immunity, Reduces Illness

Sleep medicine research highlights that sufficient, high-quality sleep is foundational for bodily functions. It significantly enhances immunity, reduces sickness frequency, helps maintain healthy weight, relieves stress, improves mood, supports heart health and metabolism, and lowers risks of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and hypertension. It also improves daytime memory and focus. The key is "quality" sleep. Signs of poor quality sleep (even with enough hours) include difficulty falling asleep, frequent waking during the night, or waking up still feeling tired – indicating your body hasn't truly rested.

 

 

 

 

Source: Compiled Data


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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