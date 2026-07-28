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WELLNESS

Keigo Higashino’s death spotlights colorectal cancer warning signs

WELLNESS
53 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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Keigo Higashino died from colorectal cancer on July 23 at the age of 68.
Keigo Higashino died from colorectal cancer on July 23 at the age of 68.

The death of acclaimed Japanese novelist Keigo Higashino from colorectal cancer at the age of 68 has drawn renewed attention to a disease that can progress quietly before symptoms become apparent.

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Higashino, celebrated for works including The Devotion of Suspect X, Journey Under the Midnight Sun and The Miracles of the Namiya General Store, died on July 23.

Colorectal cancer was Hong Kong’s third most common cancer in 2023, with 5,467 new cases, and the city’s second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Because early-stage disease may cause no obvious symptoms, even subtle changes in bowel habits should not be overlooked.

Possible warning signs include blood or mucus in the stool, black stools, persistent constipation or diarrhea, unusually narrow stools, a feeling of incomplete emptying, unexplained weight loss and discomfort in the lower abdomen.

Fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, pale skin or a rapid heartbeat may also point to anemia caused by internal bleeding.

The risk is higher among people whose diets are low in fiber and high in red or processed meat, as well as those who are physically inactive, overweight, smoke or drink alcohol regularly. A history of bowel polyps, inflammatory bowel disease or colorectal cancer in close relatives may further increase the risk.

Anyone experiencing persistent symptoms should seek medical advice. Regular screening can detect precancerous polyps or colorectal cancer at an earlier stage, when treatment is generally more effective.
 

Keigo Higashinocolorectal cancerThe Devotion of Suspect XJourney Under the Midnight SunThe Miracles of the Namiya General Store

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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