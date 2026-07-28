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WELLNESS

Centre of food safety warns people to not eat lychees on an empty stomach - Here's why

WELLNESS
58 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Summer is the golden season for lychees. Plump, sweet, and juicy, these fruits captivate many. However, this summer favorite hides a significant public health risk. The Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety (CFS) has issued a special advisory, warning against overconsumption and specifically against eating lychees on an empty stomach. Past outbreaks of acute hypoglycemia linked to lychee consumption have occurred in major growing regions like mainland China and India. While enjoying these fruits, consumers must practice safe eating habits for both pleasure and health.

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Eating Lychees on an Empty Stomach Can Trigger Fatal Hypoglycemia

Many mistakenly believe that lychees' high sugar content only raises blood sugar. In fact, the opposite can happen. In cases of hypoglycemia caused by excessive lychee consumption, mild symptoms include dizziness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Severe cases can lead to seizures, sudden blood pressure drops, coma, and even death – a condition medically known as "lychee disease."

A joint US-India medical study found that lychees contain two natural chemicals – hypoglycin Aand methylenecyclopropylglycine (MCPG) . These are particularly concentrated in unripe lychees. When ingested, they inhibit the body's own glucose production, leading to a dramatic drop in blood sugar levels.

Young Children at High Risk Due to Low Glycogen Stores

The CFS emphasizes that children generally have smaller glycogen (stored sugar) reserves compared to adults. If they skip regular meals and then consume large amounts of lychees containing hypoglycin A and MCPG on an empty stomach, their already lower blood sugar can be further suppressed. This makes them highly susceptible to acute seizures, coma, and even death. Therefore, parents must strictly supervise their children's intake.

5 Safety Tips from the CFS: Adults Limit to 10 Lychees Daily

To help the public enjoy this summer fruit safely, the CFS strongly recommends following these 5 safety guidelines:

  1. Adults: Limit to 10 lychees per day – No more than 300 grams (approximately 10 fruits).
  2. Children: Maximum of 5 lychees per serving – Due to weaker metabolism and reserves.
  3. Never eat on an empty stomach – Absolutely avoid eating lychees when hungry or without prior meals. Enjoy them after meals in moderation.
  4. Diabetics should eat sparingly – Lychees can cause significant blood sugar fluctuations; diabetics should try to avoid or consume very small amounts.
  5. Wash thoroughly before peeling – Buy from reputable sources, gently scrub under running water before peeling to prevent chemical residues or bacteria on the skin from contaminating the flesh.


 

Source: Centre for Food Safety (Hong Kong)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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