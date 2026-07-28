What's wrong with chemical fragrances? Here's what to know about their effects on health

Most people know that a diet high in oil, salt, sugar, or processed foods can harm the kidneys. However, many overlook another culprit: ubiquitous "chemical fragrances." An expert points out that it's not just the lungs that suffer; inhaling chemical scents in enclosed spaces over long periods can also damage the kidneys.

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Can Chemical Fragrances Harm Kidneys? Unnaturally Strong Scents Are a Warning Sign

Nephrologist Dr. Hong Yong-xiang shared on the program Wishing You Health that besides disease factors like diabetic kidney disease and glomerulonephritis, everyday "habitual factors" are also kidney-damaging culprits. Hong notes that many people think chemical fragrances only affect the lungs, but they also damage the kidneys.

He explains, "Natural apple or rose scents can only be smelled up close. However, commercial perfumes and air fresheners that spread far often contain organic solvents, fixatives, aldehydes, ethers, and phthalates – environmental hormones that are harmful to the body." Many assume only cheap perfumes contain more chemicals, but that's not the case. Hong adds, "Any scent that is unnaturally strong and smells like artificial fragrance usually contains high levels of chemicals."

Beyond perfume, Hong lists 5 common scented products to be wary of:

1. Car Air Fresheners

Car interiors are small, enclosed spaces. If an air freshener is placed inside, it continuously releases fixatives and organic solvents 24/7. Since the cabin is sealed, concentrations are much higher than in typical rooms, making long-term inhalation very dangerous.

2. Public Restroom Deodorizers

Public restrooms often use cheap deodorizers to mask odors. However, the chemical scent mixing with existing malodors creates an even more complex mixture of harmful gases. The best solution is proper ventilation, which both eliminates odors and prevents mold and bacteria growth. Many restrooms lack windows; adding cheap fragrance in these conditions makes matters worse.

3. Fabric Softeners

Many people like their laundry to smell fragrant, equating scent with cleanliness. However, studies have found that the scent released when a dryer is opened contains large amounts of organic solvents like alcohols, aldehydes, and ethers. These not only damage kidneys but also pose a cancer risk. Hong advises households with chronic kidney failure patients to avoid chemical fragrance products and opt for natural alternatives.

4. Temple Incense

Burning any material produces PM2.5 – it's just a matter of quantity, regardless of whether it's natural sandalwood. If you have an ancestral altar or shrine at home, it's best to leave the area soon after offering incense, avoiding prolonged inhalation of smoke containing heavy metals and PM2.5.

5. Kitchen Fumes / Cooking Oil Smoke

Kitchen fumes are known to cause lung cancer in women. High-temperature stir-frying of meat and proteins produces fumes containing carcinogens like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), similar to motorcycle exhaust. Always use an exhaust fan when cooking, and minimize high-temperature frying to protect both kidney and lung health.

Beware of "Scented Killers" – Ventilation is the Solution

Protecting kidney health involves more than diet and regular check-ups; pay attention to these invisible "scented killers" in daily life. Keeping areas ventilated, choosing natural products, and reducing unnecessary chemical exposure are crucial steps for safeguarding your kidneys.

Early Symptoms of Kidney Disease / Kidney Failure: Pay Attention to Urine Changes

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, the main functions of the kidneys include excreting metabolic waste, coordinating fluid and electrolyte balance, pH balance, blood pressure regulation, producing erythropoietin (to stimulate red blood cell production), and helping activate Vitamin D. When kidney function is severely damaged over a long period due to various causes, waste accumulates in the body, leading to multiple functional problems and potentially progressing to chronic kidney failure.

However, early-stage kidney disease and chronic kidney failure often have subtle symptoms. More common symptoms include:

Blood in urine / tea-colored urine (hematuria)

Foamy urine (proteinuria)

Cloudy urine (urinary tract infection)

Burning pain during urination, frequent urination

Difficulty urinating, poor stream

Passing small stones in urine

Increased urination, decreased urine output, nighttime urination (nocturia)

Lower back or abdominal pain

Swelling of ankles or eyelids

High blood pressure











Sources: Wishing You Health (《祝你健康》), Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)



