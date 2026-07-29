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WELLNESS

6 surprising household uses for cinnamon

WELLNESS
48 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Besides sprinkling it on coffee, using it in desserts, or cooking, what other uses does cinnamon have? Experts have identified 6 amazing household uses for cinnamon. One simple trick – placing it in your closet – can quickly repel moths and help create a healthy home environment.

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According to Southern Living, cinnamon adds a warm, delicious touch to almost any dish, from cinnamon rolls and Christmas cookies to stews, chili, and even key lime pie. Many also enjoy sprinkling it on lattes or stirring it into oatmeal. Beyond the kitchen, cinnamon has surprisingly effective uses in daily life and household maintenance. The report lists the following 6 hidden household uses for cinnamon:

1. Make Your Own Air Freshener

Simmer a pot of spices on the stove to fill your home with fragrance all year round. Simply place cinnamon sticks along with other spices like cloves, lemon slices, orange slices, apples, rosemary, and ginger in a pot of water. Simmer on low heat, adding water as needed, for as long as you like.

2. Make a Natural Cleaning Scrub

Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde (which has antibacterial properties) and eugenol (which has preservative properties), making it a very effective, gentle natural cleaner. Simply mix cinnamon powder, baking soda, and water to form a fragrant cleaning paste. Use it to easily clean grimy sinks, stovetops, and kitchen countertops – leaving them clean and smelling of sweet cinnamon.

3. Use as a Natural Fungicide for Plants

Leveraging cinnamon's potent antibacterial and antifungal properties, you can use it as a natural fungicide for potted plants. Sprinkle a small amount of cinnamon powder on the soil around indoor or garden plants to prevent mold, powdery mildew, and fungal growth. If plants are already infected, mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 2 cups of water to make a spray and apply directly to leaves and stems.

4. Repel Pests

Cinnamon not only protects plants from fungal infections but also repels pests. Sprinkling cinnamon powder on soil can deter ants, fruit flies, aphids, mites, and other crawling insects from feeding on plants. Additionally, mice and other rodents strongly dislike the smell of cinnamon. If you spot signs of mice near your home, sprinkling cinnamon is an excellent natural defense. While cinnamon won't kill pests, its scent is enough to drive them away.

5. Repel Moths in Your Closet

Make natural sachets using cinnamon sticks and place them in your closet. This not only effectively repels moths and protects your clothes but also leaves a pleasant spicy scent when you open the closet door. When the scent fades, simply replace the sachets to maintain their repellent power.

6. Make Decorations

Cinnamon sticks can be tied onto wreaths, added to table centerpieces, or even strung together to make unique garlands. You can also use cinnamon powder with children to make aromatic, vintage-style cutout ornaments for a fun craft activity.



 

Source: Southern Living


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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