How washing your bananas can prevent fruit fly infestations

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28-07-2026 18:03 HKT
by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Buying bananas in summer often attracts fruit flies. A pest control expert advises that a simple 30-second step right after purchase can stop insect eggs from hatching.
FPC Channel shared on their Facebook page an X (formerly Twitter) user's experience. The user said they didn't know this before and just ate bananas straight away, resulting in a fruit fly infestation when the weather got hot. They hired a professional pest controller, who shared this tip:
The pest controller explained that banana peels may harbor large numbers of invisible fruit fly eggs. Simply washing them off with water effectively prevents fruit flies from breeding. The user tried it and was amazed to find the fruit flies had indeed disappeared.
Besides washing bananas, other netizens have shared practical tips from experience:
Source: FPC Channel (魚漿夫婦)