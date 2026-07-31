How washing your bananas can prevent fruit fly infestations

Buying bananas in summer often attracts fruit flies. A pest control expert advises that a simple 30-second step right after purchase can stop insect eggs from hatching.

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One Simple Step After Buying Bananas – 30 Seconds to Prevent Egg Hatching

FPC Channel shared on their Facebook page an X (formerly Twitter) user's experience. The user said they didn't know this before and just ate bananas straight away, resulting in a fruit fly infestation when the weather got hot. They hired a professional pest controller, who shared this tip:

Immediately rinse the bananas under running water for about 30 seconds.

The pest controller explained that banana peels may harbor large numbers of invisible fruit fly eggs. Simply washing them off with water effectively prevents fruit flies from breeding. The user tried it and was amazed to find the fruit flies had indeed disappeared.

Netizens Share: 2 Low-Cost Fruit Fly Elimination Tricks

Besides washing bananas, other netizens have shared practical tips from experience:

DIY Fruit Fly Trap (White Vinegar + Dish Soap + Water): Mix white vinegar, dish soap, and water in a ratio. The sweet-sour smell of the vinegar attracts fruit flies, while the dish soap breaks the water's surface tension, trapping and drowning them. Garlic on the Banana Stem: Place a clove of garlic on the banana stem to repel fruit flies. The key is allicin, a pungent, highly volatile compound in garlic that repels most insects. For best results, peel or cut the garlic to release a stronger smell. However, allicin oxidizes quickly, so replace the garlic with fresh cut cloves every half to full day to maintain effectiveness.







Source: FPC Channel (魚漿夫婦)



