logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Astaxanthin: The super antioxidant 6,000 times stronger than vitamin C

WELLNESS
39 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Salmon is considered one of the most nutritious fish because it contains two star ingredients: DHA and astaxanthin. While many know about DHA, what exactly is astaxanthin? It's a super-antioxidant with antioxidant power 6,000 times that of Vitamin C. How can you consume it most effectively?

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Surprising Power of a Super Antioxidant

Food safety expert Wayne shares on his personal website that astaxanthin, a natural carotenoid with a vivid orange-red color, was first discovered in lobsters by Nobel Prize-winning chemist Dr. Richard Kuhn. The red color of natural salmon, shrimp, and crab comes from astaxanthin. Most animals cannot produce it themselves and must accumulate it from their diet. The primary source is microscopic microalgae, with Haematococcus pluvialis being the richest.

What makes astaxanthin so valuable is its exceptional antioxidant capacity. Its free radical scavenging ability is:

  • 6,000 times stronger than Vitamin C
  • 800 times stronger than Coenzyme Q10
  • 560 times stronger than green tea catechins
  • 500 times stronger than Vitamin E

This is why it's called a "super antioxidant." Wayne explains that this powerful antioxidant ability is what allows salmon to swim upstream and migrate long distances, and what enables seabirds to fly across oceans for extended periods.

5 Health Benefits of Astaxanthin: Cardiovascular, Skin, Bone Support

According to various sources, astaxanthin offers the following 5 health benefits:

  1. Cardiovascular Protection: Studies suggest astaxanthin helps regulate immune responses, has anti-inflammatory effects, and may help prevent or manage cardiovascular disease, dementia, and Parkinson's disease.
  2. Promotes Skin Health: A 2020 study found that astaxanthin supplements help reduce wrinkles, protect against UV-induced skin damage, and maintain skin moisture.
  3. Supports Bone and Joint Health: A 2023 review found that astaxanthin may reduce inflammation and bone pain, combat bone loss and disease, and could potentially be used as adjuvant therapy for rheumatoid arthritis.
  4. Eye Health: Astaxanthin offers protection against blue light damage. When combined with lutein, it can produce a synergistic effect, helping to maintain eye health.
  5. Anti-Allergy and Immune Regulation: Astaxanthin has been shown to modulate immune responses and may also be beneficial for allergy symptoms.

To gain the antioxidant benefits of astaxanthin, it's ideal to start with natural food sources, such as eating salmon once or twice a week. Grilled salmon makes a great light dinner option.

Astaxanthin Content in Foods – How to Choose Salmon?

Wayne mentions that the astaxanthin content varies significantly across different sources:

  • Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae: up to 40,000 ppm
  • Arctic shrimp: approx. 1,200 ppm
  • Krill: approx. 120 ppm
  • Salmon: approx. 5 ppm

Research suggests an effective daily dose is about 4 mg. To reach this amount, one would need to eat roughly 1 kg of salmon daily – impractical for most people. Therefore, astaxanthin supplements are also a viable option.

The astaxanthin in salmon primarily comes from the krill and algae they consume. Wayne notes that farmed salmon not supplemented with astaxanthin in their feed will have paler flesh and lower health benefits. When buying, pay attention to the flesh color – a bright orange-red indicates richness in astaxanthin.

Astaxanthin is generally considered safe with no significant side effects. However, there is insufficient research on its safety for pregnant or breastfeeding women. If considering supplements, it's advisable to consult a doctor or nutritionist first.



 

Sources: Food Safety Expert Wayne, Healthline


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tips and tricks to swallowing pills smoothly and effortlessly for kids or adults
WELLNESS
39 mins ago
Study finds aroma boosts gym training volume by 18 reps without increasing fatigue
WELLNESS
39 mins ago
Why some thrive on 3-4 hours of sleep while other can't - Decoding elite sleepers
WELLNESS
29-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Chef and actor Chris Lai's fish tofu soup - Mastering the art of Cantonese broths
WELLNESS
29-07-2026 12:00 HKT
6 surprising household uses for cinnamon
WELLNESS
29-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Keigo Higashino died from colorectal cancer on July 23 at the age of 68.
Keigo Higashino’s death spotlights colorectal cancer warning signs
WELLNESS
28-07-2026 18:03 HKT
Centre of food safety warns people to not eat lychees on an empty stomach - Here's why
WELLNESS
28-07-2026 12:00 HKT
What's wrong with chemical fragrances? Here's what to know about their effects on health
WELLNESS
28-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Hotel hygienes exposed: Undercover investigations show what precautionary measures you must take
WELLNESS
28-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Dietary taboos: 4 foods to avoid with medication
WELLNESS
27-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Cecilia Cheung makes first public appearance at Kaho Lee concert since Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
20 hours ago
Two mainland unlicensed tour guides arrested in joint operation targeting unregulated tourism
NEWS
29-07-2026 10:33 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
GOSSIP
28-07-2026 19:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.