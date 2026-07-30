Study finds aroma boosts gym training volume by 18 reps without increasing fatigue

Can sniffing a scent before exercise improve performance? New research has found that smelling dark chocolate before resistance training can significantly increase the number of repetitions without adding fatigue. Dark chocolate's effect was nearly double that of milk chocolate. How should you use this? Gym-goers might want to learn more – it could bring unexpected benefits to your training!

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New Study: 23 Healthy Males Performed Leg Extensions on an Empty Stomach

According to foreign media reports, a research team from the University of Malaya recruited 23 healthy males in their 20s. Participants, who had fasted for at least 10 hours, performed leg extension exercises (seated calf raises with weights). They were divided into three groups, each doing 10 repetitions with 3.5-minute rest intervals:

Dark Chocolate Group: Smelled 90% cocoa liquid dark chocolate.

Milk Chocolate Group: Smelled 60% cocoa milk chocolate.

Control Group: Smelled only water (odorless).

Smelling Dark Chocolate Led to 18 More Leg Extensions

Results showed the dark chocolate group performed best, with no increase in fatigue:

Dark Chocolate Group: Completed approximately 18 more leg extensions than the control group.

Milk Chocolate Group: Completed approximately 9 more leg extensions than the control group.

No increase in subjective fatigue was reported in either group, indicating the increased volume was not forced.

Additionally, smelling dark chocolate reduced pre-exercise hunger, appetite, and the desire to eat, while increasing feelings of fullness, helping maintain focus during training.

Why Does Chocolate Work? 4 Mechanisms Explained

The research team believes the scent may influence performance through these pathways:

Reducing hunger: Minimizes interference with focus caused by pre-exercise fasting. Increasing satiety: The scent triggers an "anticipated satiety" state, mimicking the body's post-meal response. Psychological priming effect: Associations with food odors simulate some physiological effects of eating. Enhancing focus: Reduces attention to hunger, allowing greater concentration on training movements.

Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate: Why the Difference?

Dark Chocolate (90% cocoa): Strong, bitter, high satiety; triggers "anticipated satiety" signals.

Milk Chocolate (60% cocoa): Sweet, more of a pleasurable reward. It enhances performance through creating a pleasant sensory environment, not by directly influencing hunger signals, hence its weaker effect.

Expert: Pleasant Scents Could Be Applied to Training

Dr. Mohamed Nashrudin bin Naharudin, the lead author from the University of Malaya, stated that in males with moderate training experience, smelling chocolate before and between sets of resistance exercise significantly increased total training volume without increasing fatigue – a very interesting psychobiological result.

He added that other familiar, satiety-related food odors might produce similar effects, provided the scent is pleasant enough to trigger psychological changes in appetite. However, the study currently only involved healthy young males and requires further research for broader validation.

Dark Chocolate: How to Eat and How Much? Fridge or Room Temperature?

Nutrition therapist Hanieh Vidmar suggests that 1-2 small pieces, about 20 grams, is enough to provide satisfaction and health benefits. Besides eating it alone, you can pair dark chocolate with other nutrient-rich foods:

Pair with nuts: Hazelnuts, walnuts, macadamias, etc., for extra healthy fats and minerals.

Pair with fruits: Cranberries, strawberries, blueberries, for added fiber and vitamins. Dipping fresh strawberries in melted dark chocolate and refrigerating them makes an excellent dessert.

Professor Charles Spence, an experimental psychology professor at Oxford University, suggests that chocolate tastes better when chilled. Refrigeration enhances flavor and texture – "When you snap cold chocolate, it makes a crisper sound, and we like foods that make noise."

5 Groups Who Should Be Cautious with Dark Chocolate

Despite its benefits, dark chocolate has some health traps and may interact with certain medications. Vidmar advises the following groups to be careful:

Migraine sufferers: Chocolate may trigger migraines in some individuals. Those at high risk of kidney stones: Its oxalate content may pose a risk for those prone to stones. People with acid reflux: Cocoa may worsen symptoms like heartburn. Those sensitive to caffeine: The trace caffeine may cause palpitations or overstimulation. People taking certain prescription medications: Caffeine and theobromine in dark chocolate may enhance the effects of CNS stimulants or, in rare cases, interact with some antidepressants. Those on prescription medication should consult their doctor or pharmacist if concerned.







Source: Daily Mail



