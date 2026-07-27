Korea's 59 y/o fitness queen Jung Dayeon shares simple 3-step leg workout

Summer is approaching – the season for vests, shorts, and bikinis. Many are rushing to start their weight loss plans! When it comes to Korea's "fitness queen," the first name that comes to mind is certainly Jung Dayeon. This Asian fitness icon began her weight loss journey at age 33, dropping from 70kg to 49kg through her own signature methods, becoming a global sensation. Now 59 in 2026, her figure remains unchanged. On Rednote, she generously shared a simple home workout suitable for beginners, designed to help sculpt the elusive "thigh gap" just in time for summer.

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Jung Dayeon’s "Leg Slimming Workout" Burns More Fat Than Running

This newly choreographed move is an advanced version combining "Jumping Jack" and "Squat Jump." In sports medicine, it's considered a moderate-to-high-intensity aerobic exercise that quickly elevates heart rate, maximizing calorie burn.

Studies show that such jumping exercises are actually more efficient at burning calories than running alone. More importantly, moderate jumping provides beneficial stress on bones, increasing bone density and reducing the risk of osteoporosis later in life – a dual benefit of weight loss and bone strengthening.

Simple 3 Steps to Toned Legs

Want to achieve smooth, firm thigh lines before shorts and bikini season? Try this "advanced jumping jack" workout tonight in your living room:

Step 1 (Squat with Twist): Stand with feet wide apart, toes pointed outward. As you squat down, rotate your upper body and touch your left hand to the inside of your right foot, while extending your right hand backward.

Step 2 (Jump and Clap): Use your thigh and core strength to jump up. While in the air, bring your legs together and clap your hands overhead.

Step 3 (Repeat Opposite Side): Upon landing, immediately repeat the same movement on the opposite side (right hand touching inside of left foot).

Repeat this sequence 8 to 15 times per set, doing 3 sets daily. Remember to maintain a steady breathing rhythm and keep your core engaged with each jump. This will thoroughly target inner thigh fat and reshape your leg contours!











Source: Rednote



