Egg storage guide: From supermarket to fridge, how long can you store them?

Eggs are a staple in every household, perfect for breakfast and baking. However, they spoil easily. Every step – from supermarket selection, transport home, fridge storage, to whether they can be frozen – requires knowledge. Sing Tao Headline breaks it all down to help you eat safely.

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Registered dietitian Dr. Kimberly Baker states that eggs should not be left out of refrigeration for more than 2 hours. If contaminated with Salmonella, bacteria can multiply to dangerous levels at room temperature. Even heating to the recommended minimum internal temperature (63°C) may not eliminate all bacteria. Baker advises using an insulated bag if you won't go home directly or if the weather is hot. Keep eggs flat to minimize breakage, and refrigerate immediately upon arrival.

Egg Storage: Can Raw Eggs Be Stored for Up to a Year?

Baker points out that many don't realize raw eggs, egg whites, and egg yolks can be frozen to extend storage up to a year, but only if handled correctly:

Crack the eggs and remove the shells. Separate whites from yolks if desired. For frozen yolks, add 1/8 to 1/2 teaspoon of sugar per 4 egg yolks to prevent thickening. Gently beat the eggs, whites, or yolks and place in a freezer-safe, airtight container. Label with the date and freeze.

Important: Never freeze shell-on raw eggs. The liquid inside expands upon freezing, causing the shell to crack.

Egg Storage Reference Table

Egg Type Storage Method Shelf Life Whole Shell-On Eggs Store in the middle of the fridge (not on the door or top corners where temperature fluctuates most). Use the original carton to protect from breakage and odors; it also has the expiration date. Approx. 3 weeks Shelled Raw Eggs Store in a covered container. If storing only yolks, press plastic wrap onto the surface to prevent drying. Whole eggs or yolks: up to 2 days; Whites: up to 4 days Hard-Boiled Eggs Cool after cooking, then store in a covered container in the fridge. 3-4 days (or about 1 week for unpeeled boiled eggs)

5 Safe Egg Handling Tips

Wash hands before and after handling: Hands are the most common contamination source. Handle gently: Eggs are fragile; cracks invite bacteria. Avoid cracked eggs: Check the carton before buying; cracks increase contamination risk. Never wash eggs: Washing pushes bacteria into the shell's pores. If dirty, wipe gently with a dry cloth or paper towel. Keep away from strong odors: Eggshells are porous and easily absorb odors from onions, kimchi, fish, etc., affecting flavor.







Source: Martha Stewart



