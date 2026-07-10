16 black-coloured foods for lowering cholesterol, fighting inflammation, and stabilising blood sugar

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Different colored fruits and vegetables offer various benefits. What are the benefits of black foods? A nutritionist recommends 16 black foods that can help lower cholesterol, fight inflammation, and reduce blood sugar. Among them, black beans, black glutinous rice, and black dates are highlighted as powerful foods that may help prevent cancer.

Nutritionist Gao Minmin posted on her Facebook page that the different colors of fruits and vegetables come from phytochemicals. These are natural substances plants have evolved for defense. When consumed, they provide powerful benefits like antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer effects. Each color offers specific advantages. Black foods, rich in anthocyanins, not only boost immunity, fight cancer, and reduce inflammation but also effectively relieve eye fatigue. She compiled the following 16 common black foods, each with unique nutritional values:

Nutritional Benefits of 16 Black Foods (per 100g)

Dark Chocolate (613 kcal): Rich in cocoa polyphenols, helps prevent cardiovascular disease and lower cholesterol. Black Sesame Seeds (599 kcal): Contains abundant calcium to prevent osteoporosis; unsaturated fatty acids help lower cholesterol. Black Peanuts (553 kcal): Contains 8 essential amino acids, boosting immunity and relieving fatigue. Black Beans (385 kcal): Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, helping lower cholesterol; flavonoids possess anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. Black Glutinous Rice (357 kcal): Abundant in anthocyanins, with anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory effects, and effectively relieving eye fatigue. Dried Longan (276 kcal): Contains polyphenols and flavonoids with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effects; rich Vitamin C and iron help prevent anemia. Black Dates (230 kcal): Packed with dietary fiber for smooth bowel movements; polyphenols aid in anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effects. Black Grapes (63 kcal): Rich in polyphenols, boosting immunity and anti-aging. Eating them with skin and seeds is recommended for better effect. Black Plums (57 kcal): Abundant in anthocyanins, enhancing immunity and anti-aging. Black Malt Beverage (52 kcal): Contains GABA, regulating mood and improving sleep quality; phenolic compounds help maintain cardiovascular health. Shiitake Mushrooms (39 kcal): Rich in polysaccharides, boosting immunity, improving allergy symptoms, and preventing cardiovascular disease. Black Fungus (Wood Ear Mushroom – 38 kcal): Rich in polysaccharides, helping boost immunity, improve allergies, and prevent cardiovascular disease. Sea Cucumber (29 kcal): Contains taurine, helping lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and prevent fatty liver. Kelp (19 kcal): Contains fucoidan, iodine, and Vitamin B12, helping regulate blood sugar and lipid levels. Grass Jelly / Mesona (17 kcal): Low-calorie, high-fiber, promoting intestinal motility and stabilizing blood sugar; polyphenols offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Black Coffee (0 kcal): Rich in polyphenols, boosting immunity and anti-aging. However, daily caffeine intake should be kept below 300-400 mg.

Source: Nutritionist Gao Minmin