logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Expert names 5 foods that must be refrigerated to extend shelf life and prevent mold

WELLNESS
14 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Many people habitually store cooking oils, nuts, and similar foods at room temperature. However, high heat can cause them to oxidize rapidly, even turning rancid or moldy. A food expert names 5 heat-sensitive ingredients and warns that they must be transferred to the fridge during summer.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to foreign media EatingWell, while not all shelf-stable foods require refrigeration, consistently high room temperatures above 27°C can accelerate spoilage. Food pantries should be kept cool, dark, and dry, ideally around 10-21°C. High heat, moisture, and light trigger chemical reactions inside food, reducing flavor and nutritional value. Food safety expert Wade Syers also warns that for opened or damaged packaging, high temperatures accelerate the growth of pathogens. To prevent spoilage, the following 5 foods must be moved to the refrigerator in summer:

5 Heat-Sensitive Foods That Must Be Refrigerated

1. Cooking Oils: High-fat foods spoil most easily in heat, as higher temperatures accelerate fat oxidation, causing rancidity or off-flavors. If your kitchen doesn't have air conditioning, it's best to refrigerate cooking oils, especially olive oil, nut oils, and seed oils. Cloudiness or solidification after refrigeration is normal; simply let them return to room temperature before use.

2. Nuts and Seeds: While nuts and seeds don't usually need refrigeration, varieties like macadamias, pine nuts, walnuts, and pecans have very high fat content and easily oxidize in heat, leading to poor texture and even bitterness. In hot weather, refrigeration significantly extends their shelf life. For even longer storage, they can be put in the freezer.

3. Natural Peanut Butter: Most commercial peanut butter contains emulsifiers to prevent oil separation, but natural peanut, almond, or sunflower seed butters do not. In heat, the fats melt and form a layer of oil on the surface, making them prone to rancidity. Refrigerate them and allow slight warming before use for easier spreading.

4. Whole Wheat Flour: Whole wheat flour retains all components of the grain, with higher protein and fat content than refined white flour, giving it a shorter shelf life. In hot, humid summer conditions, it spoils more easily and is best stored in the refrigerator. Hot weather also causes bread to mold quickly. To keep bread fresh, it's recommended to freeze it; freezing preserves texture better than refrigeration, which can make bread harden.

5. Chocolate: Chocolate melts easily in high heat. Melted chocolate is still edible, but its texture and appearance change, and it recrystallizes upon cooling. To keep it solid even when temperatures rise, store it in the refrigerator.

4 Additional Food Storage Tips

Besides refrigerating these heat-sensitive items, experts share 4 practical tips to help other shelf-stable foods survive the summer:

  • Keep a Thermometer in the Pantry: If weather forecasts show temperatures exceeding 27°C, monitor the temperature of your food storage areas. Even if the living room is air-conditioned, un-air-conditioned corners like utility rooms or kitchens can be much hotter than expected.
  • Keep Away from Sunlight and Heat Sources: When storing dry goods, avoid direct sunlight, heat sources, and external walls. Even with proper air conditioning, these factors can significantly raise cabinet temperatures.
  • Use Airtight, Moisture-Proof Containers: Good sealing is crucial when storing items in the fridge or freezer. Airtight, moisture-proof containers prevent air and moisture from entering, protecting food from freezer burn or humidity.
  • Check Packaging and Swollen Cans: While sealed packaging generally keeps most dry goods and canned food safe, torn bags or swollen cans are danger signs – classic indicators of microbial growth. Discard them immediately.



 

Source: EatingWell


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
16 black-coloured foods for lowering cholesterol, fighting inflammation, and stabilising blood sugar
WELLNESS
14 mins ago
Nordic walking: Why this full body workout is gaining popularity
WELLNESS
09-07-2026 12:00 HKT
The perfect squat doesn't exist - 3 mobility exercises to help find your natural squat
WELLNESS
08-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Japanese izakaya's oyster ice cream goes viral - But did you know oysters are packed with nutrition?
WELLNESS
08-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Protein supplementation - Nutritionist reveals protein content in 6 foods
WELLNESS
08-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Neymar's 14-year long promise to a boy with leukaemia - A vow that defied death and inspired a miracle
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Macau Consumer Council tests 20 wine samples: All pass safety standards for heavy metals and preservatives
WELLNESS
06-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Preventing dementia - Harvard study shows one belief can rejuvenate the body by 20 years
WELLNESS
06-07-2026 12:00 HKT
4 vegetable juices that can help you sleep like a baby
WELLNESS
05-07-2026 12:00 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.