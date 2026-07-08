logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Protein supplementation - Nutritionist reveals protein content in 6 foods

WELLNESS
8 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

To build muscle or lose fat, getting enough protein is key. But is eating one egg or a block of tofu daily enough? A nutritionist points out that protein content can vary greatly depending on the size and type of food. She lists estimated protein values for 6 common foods and shares 4 tips for making smarter choices.
Nutritionist Yang Si-han posted on her Facebook page that whether you're aiming to build muscle, lose fat, or simply maintain health, adequate protein intake is essential. However, she often hears patients ask in clinics: "Nutritionist, I ate one egg and one chicken leg today. Is that enough protein?" In reality, even for a chicken leg or tofu, the protein content can differ significantly due to actual weight, size, and specific type. To make it easier to control portions in daily life, she compiled estimated protein values for the following 6 common foods in standard serving sizes:

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Protein Content in 6 Common Foods

  1. Egg (1 medium-large, approx. 55-60g): Approx. 7g protein
  2. Chicken Leg:
    • 1 small drumstick: Approx. 14-18g protein
    • 1 whole "L-shaped" leg with thigh (common in takeout): Approx. 30-40g protein
  3. Chicken Breast (1 single piece, approx. 90-110g): Approx. 20-24g protein
  4. Boxed Tofu (1 box, 300g):
    • Blue packaging (silken/extra soft tofu): Approx. 14.5g protein
    • Orange packaging (regular firm tofu): Approx. 25.5g protein
  5. Soy Milk (1 carton, 400ml): Approx. 12-14g protein
  6. Mackerel (1 fillet, approx. 150-160g, half a fish): Approx. 30-35g protein

4 Smart Tips for Choosing Protein Foods

Once you understand the basic values, Yang reminds that there are 4 hidden details to pay attention to when actually selecting and eating these foods:

  1. Chicken leg sizes vary greatly: A small drumstick has less meat, while a large "L-shaped" leg (with thigh) has significantly more meat, often doubling the protein content. Don't confuse them when calculating.
  2. Check tofu packaging colors: Blue-packaged silken tofu has higher water content and lower protein density (approx. 4.8g per 100g). Orange-packaged regular tofu is firmer and has higher protein content (approx. 8.5g per 100g). For more plant-based protein, choose the orange package.
  3. Choose high-protein soy milk: Regular packaged soy milk contains about 3-3.5g protein per 100ml. If your daily protein intake is insufficient, look for "extra thick" or "high-fiber" options, which usually have slightly higher protein content.
  4. Mackerel is a high-quality protein source: It's also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which help regulate inflammation. Eating one fillet provides substantial satiety and a good amount of protein.



 

Source: Nutritionist Yang Si-han


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The perfect squat doesn't exist - 3 mobility exercises to help find your natural squat
WELLNESS
7 mins ago
Japanese izakaya's oyster ice cream goes viral - But did you know oysters are packed with nutrition?
WELLNESS
8 mins ago
Neymar's 14-year long promise to a boy with leukaemia - A vow that defied death and inspired a miracle
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Macau Consumer Council tests 20 wine samples: All pass safety standards for heavy metals and preservatives
WELLNESS
06-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Preventing dementia - Harvard study shows one belief can rejuvenate the body by 20 years
WELLNESS
06-07-2026 12:00 HKT
4 vegetable juices that can help you sleep like a baby
WELLNESS
05-07-2026 12:00 HKT
100 y/o football superfan cheers for Messi - 4 tips to keep your brain young
WELLNESS
05-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor names 3 types of toppings to choose carefully when eating chilled grass jelly
WELLNESS
04-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist warns of 6 fattening soy products
WELLNESS
04-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
21 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
06-07-2026 18:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.