New superfood? Research shows this fruit may help protect the heart and fight cancer

People in Hong Kong have always valued health and wellness. When discussing the popular "superfoods" in recent years, many immediately think of avocado, blueberries, or chia seeds. However, a specialist doctor recently shared on social media that a commonly used Chinese medicinal ingredient – monk fruit – has actually been recognized by the medical community as a new "superfruit star." Research confirms that monk fruit is rich in valuable secondary metabolites, possessing not only strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects but also benefits for heart protection and metabolic health. It is a remarkable natural health gift for modern people.

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Rich in 3 Key High-Efficiency Antioxidants

Dr. Chiang Shou-shan pointed out that although monk fruit is often used as a sugar substitute in sugar-free beverages and foods due to its extreme sweetness, it can actually be eaten directly. In Hong Kong, the most common practice is to use dried monk fruit to make tea or incorporate it into daily soups.

Research shows that the peel and flesh of monk fruit are rich in bioactive compounds. Recent scientific studies from overseas universities have discovered that monk fruit contains three key "secondary metabolites":

Terpenoids: Possess excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Flavonoids: Potent plant compounds that effectively neutralize free radicals in the body, greatly benefiting cardiovascular and metabolic health.

Amino Acids: The basic building blocks of proteins, crucial for tissue repair and immune system function.

Ancient Herb Shows Potential Anti-Cancer Properties

Beyond heart protection and anti-inflammation, family medicine physician Dr. Li Si-hsien also pointed out that monk fruit, this small Asian fruit, has been widely used historically to treat colds, coughs, and improve digestive issues. With further modern medical research, clinical evidence suggests that monk fruit has potential anti-cancer effects, particularly showing significant biological activity against pancreatic and colorectal cancers. This has elevated the traditional herbal remedy for moistening the lungs and relieving wheezing into a focus of modern preventive medicine.

A Top Choice for Sugar Substitution: Low Calorie, High Sweetness

For people losing weight, following a low-carb diet, or diabetics needing blood sugar control, monk fruit is hailed by the medical community as a nearly perfect sweetener. Many people struggle with cravings when first eliminating refined sugar, and monk fruit provides an excellent alternative. Doctors explain that monk fruit sweetener is extremely low in calories and has a glycemic index (GI) of zero. This means it does not affect blood sugar levels at all and does not stimulate insulin secretion. Currently, no significant side effects have been clinically observed. Medical experts give its blood sugar control performance a remarkably high score of 95, considering it nearly flawless among sweeteners. However, doctors also remind the public that even though monk fruit offers many benefits, daily intake should still be in moderation. Maintaining a balanced diet is key to health.

Those with "Three Highs" Still Need Moderate Intake

According to the Encyclopedia of Contemporary Medicinal Plants, monk fruit is known for clearing the lungs, soothing the throat, and relieving constipation. In terms of calories, data from the Chinese Food Composition Table shows that 100 grams of monk fruit contains approximately 169 calories. Calculated per fruit, each monk fruit has only about 30-40 calories. If half a fruit is brewed into 5 cups of monk fruit tea, each cup contains only about 4 calories. For diabetics, moderate consumption generally does not cause significant fluctuations in blood sugar levels. However, experts remind that even for a natural sweetener, individuals with high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity should still pay attention to their intake portions.







Sources: Dr. Chiang Shoushan, Family Medicine Physician Dr. Li Si-hsien



