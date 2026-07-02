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Two South Korean men arrested over suspected $30m fake cheque at Tsim Sha Tsui bank

NEWS
57 mins ago
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Two South Korean men were arrested on suspicion of using a false instrument after allegedly attempting to deposit a suspected fake cheque worth more than US$30 million (HK$235 million) at an HSBC branch in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday morning.

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Police received a report at around 10am after staff at the Nathan Road branch became suspicious when the pair presented the cheque for deposit.

Officers arrived at the scene and conducted an initial investigation, believing the cheque to be fake.

The two men, both South Korean nationals, were arrested and taken to a police station for further investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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