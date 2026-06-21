60 y/o breast cancer survivor survivors wins national bodybuilding championship

In many people's minds, a 60-year-old who has battled cancer should be resting at home recovering. However, a recent national-level sports competition in mainland China completely shattered this traditional stereotype. A 60-year-old grandmother not only successfully defeated breast cancer but also won first place in her category at a national fitness competition.

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According to comprehensive mainland media reports, at the 2026 National Bodybuilding Championships, 60-year-old Chen Chao won the gold medal in the Masters Division Fitness Bikini Group D (age 50+) and also claimed several other overall awards. On stage, with her upright physique and smooth muscle lines, it was hard to imagine she was once a breast cancer patient. After her diagnosis, instead of bowing to fate, she actively used scientific exercise to reawaken her body. After successfully defeating cancer, she resolutely entered the fitness field. "I had many underlying conditions: asthma, a herniated lumbar disc, and early-stage breast cancer. (Later) I ran 10 km every day. After building my endurance, I did resistance training. Through continuous effort, I slowly got better. I went to the hospital for checks every three months, and the doctor said I was cured." After retirement, Chen became a fitness coach: "Let's work together, give yourself confidence. It's never too late (to exercise). Come on, let's work together!"

Resistance Exercise Activates the Body's Anti-Cancer Ability

Chen's cancer-fighting journey is not mere miracles; it is supported by solid medical evidence. A clinical study involving 32 breast cancer patients divided participants into a "resistance exercise group" (weight training) and a "high-intensity interval training (HIIT) group." After 45 minutes of exercise, the results showed that levels of "anti-cancer myokines" in all participants increased by 9% to 47% immediately after exercise. Both types of exercise significantly inhibited cancer cell growth, with the resistance exercise group achieving 20-21% inhibition. This confirms that resistance exercise directly suppresses cancer by increasing anti-cancer myokine levels.

Researchers pointed out that even a single exercise session can instantly activate the body's cancer-fighting ability, with no side effects, and is particularly effective for preventing breast cancer recurrence. This study undoubtedly validates Chen’s persistence over the past seven years.

9 Core Principles for Daily Cancer Prevention

The following 9 seemingly ordinary yet often overlooked daily habits are the strongest shield for protecting the body's cells and keeping away from cancer:

Don't Eat Dinner After 9 PM: Eating before bed doesn't allow the stomach enough time to empty. Food lingering in the stomach lowers gastric pH and damages the gastric mucosa, weakening immunity and significantly increasing the risk of stomach cancer. Therefore, finish dinner by 9 PM at the latest – this is a basic defense for stomach health. High Fiber, Low Oil Diet: A high-fat diet stimulates the intestines to produce metabolites like bile acids, easily damaging epithelial cells and inducing cancer. Conversely, a lack of dietary fiber reduces stool bulk and slows intestinal motility, prolonging the time carcinogens remain in the body. Adults should strictly limit daily cooking oil to 25-30 grams and consume enough vegetables. Absolutely No Smoking or Secondhand Smoke: Medical research has confirmed a direct link between alcohol and cancers of the mouth, pharynx, liver, and other mucous membranes/digestive systems. Acetaldehyde, produced during alcohol metabolism, is a definite carcinogen that seriously interferes with normal cell metabolism and damages DNA repair mechanisms. Therefore, the healthiest approach is "if you don't drink, don't start." Eat More Deep-Colored Vegetables and Fruits: Dark vegetables like broccoli and carrots are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which effectively neutralize free radicals and repair DNA damage. Lycopene in tomatoes can stop cancer cell division and even activate their "self-destruct program" (apoptosis). Aim for at least 300 grams of fresh vegetables daily. Quit Smoking Early: Tobacco contains various deadly carcinogens that directly damage cellular DNA, triggering mutations. Clinical data shows the longer you quit smoking, the greater the reduction in cancer risk. Long-term exposure to secondhand smoke also dramatically increases cancer risk in non-smokers. Quitting and avoiding smokers is critical. Sleep by 11 PM: Chronic staying up late completely disrupts the body's internal clock, causing severe disruption of the endocrine and immune systems, increasing the risk of various cancers. Adults should aim for 6-8 hours of quality sleep. Crucially, avoid being a "phubber" (staying up late on phones) and don't sleep with lights on, as that suppresses melatonin secretion. Release Anxiety and Stress: Mental health is closely linked to immunity. Long-term anxiety or high stress continuously elevates cortisol (stress hormone), which severely suppresses the immune system's fighting ability, allowing cancer cells to thrive. Learning to release stress through meditation, exercise, or hobbies is an essential modern anti-cancer skill. Avoid Prolonged Sitting: The World Health Organization has listed sedentary behavior as a cause of disease. Prolonged sitting increases the risk of colon, lung, and other cancers. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (brisk walking, jogging, swimming) weekly and include strength training (weightlifting, push-ups) to activate muscle-derived anti-cancer proteins. Regular Health Check-ups: Regular check-ups are the most effective way to detect early-stage cancers (e.g., carcinoma in situ), embodying the principle of "prevent before disease, prevent progression after onset." It is recommended that adults over 40 schedule a comprehensive yearly check-up. Don't be caught off guard just because you have no pain or symptoms.











Source: Tencent News (騰訊網)



