LDK tests 13 sunscreen sprays - 6 achieve A-grade

Summer is here and the sun's rays are becoming intense. UV damage to the skin not only causes tanning and freckles but also accelerates skin aging. Therefore, a good sunscreen is very important. Spray-type sunscreens are popular for easy reapplication, but many people worry about their effectiveness. Japanese magazine LDK tested 13 sunscreen sprays on the market, including popular brands such as Harebare, Biore, and Nivea. The team conducted a comprehensive comparison of each product's UV protection, ingredients, user experience, and spreadability. Six products received an A-grade rating.

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LDK announced the test results for 13 sunscreen sprays, based on four evaluation criteria:

UV Protection Effect: Each product was placed on a UV sticker that turns pink when exposed to UV light. The stickers were then irradiated under artificial sunlight for a set time. By measuring the color of each sticker and comparing it to an untreated sticker, the UV protection rate was calculated.

Ingredients: Experts examined the ingredients and evaluated whether the formulation was suitable for daily use. The assessment was primarily based on the balance between two types of UV-blocking ingredients (physical/mineral blockers and chemical absorbers), also considering other factors such as the presence of moisturizing ingredients.

User Experience: Testers actually used the products, assessing the fineness of the spray mist, the feeling on the skin during application, and whether it felt sticky. They also evaluated comfort during use and the ease of handling the packaging.

Spreadability: Testers secured a sheet of Japanese paper and sprayed once from a fixed distance. They visually observed the dispersion of the mist and how evenly it could be applied.

LDK indicated that the final scoring emphasized UV protection performance.

LDK Test Results: Complete List of 13 Sunscreen Sprays Rated (ranked from lowest to highest score)

12th Place – C-Grade (2.70 pts): Pigeon Moisture Mist UV (¥1652 JPY / approx. HK$81)

11th Place – B-Grade (3.20 pts): Kansousan Moisturizing Power UV Mist Non-Chemical (¥1895 JPY / approx. HK$93)

10th Place – B-Grade (3.30 pts): Sekkisei Skincare UV Essence Mist (¥3280 JPY / approx. HK$162)

7th Place (tie) – B-Grade (3.60 pts): Labonholic Kaoru UV Mist Tokyo Shibuya 4a.m. (¥3680 JPY / approx. HK$181)

7th Place (tie) – B-Grade (3.60 pts): Nivea UV Deep Protect & Care Milk Mist (¥1185 JPY / approx. HK$58)

7th Place (tie) – B-Grade (3.60 pts): Biore UV Aqua Rich Aqua Protect Mist (¥1060 JPY / approx. HK$52)

6th Place – B-Grade (3.70 pts): UV Forecast Non-Chemical UV Clear Mist M (¥4950 JPY / approx. HK$244)

3rd Place (tie) – A-Grade (3.80 pts): Arobaby UV & Outdoor Mist (¥4480 JPY / approx. HK$221)

3rd Place (tie) – A-Grade (3.80 pts): Wonder Honey Transparent Fragrance UV Mist Savon Bebe (¥1540 JPY / approx. HK$76)

3rd Place (tie) – A-Grade (3.80 pts): Mama & Kids UV Light Mist (¥2695 JPY / approx. HK$133)

Additional Product – A-Grade (3.90 pts): Iffmee Skincare Aerosol Sunscreen a (¥1980 JPY / approx. HK$98)

2nd Place – A-Grade (4.00 pts): Kose Cosmeport Suncut UV Mist V (Serum) (¥1133 JPY / approx. HK$56)

1st Place – A-Grade (4.20 pts): Harebare Protection UV Serum C Mist N (Price not specified in text)

What Are the Advantages of the Best Buy Sunscreen Spray?

Among the tested products, the Pigeon Moisture Mist UV ranked last. LDK testers noted that while this product is suitable for newborns and received high marks for its ingredients, feeling watery and moisturizing – an ideal choice for fighting dryness – its UV protection effect was poor. Additionally, the spray felt more like concentrated liquid than a fine mist, making it hard to appreciate the expected lightweight feel of a spray.

The Harebare Protection UV Serum C Mist N ranked first and received the "Best Buy" title. Testers noted that this sunscreen is characterized by its excellent UV protection performance and convenient application method, making it very suitable for daily use. The mist is fine and even, adhering well to the skin without dripping. With a wide spray coverage, a light press can cover a large skin area. After application, the skin immediately feels a slight moisturizing sensation, which may vary from person to person.









Source: Japanese Magazine LDK (Lifestyle, Design, Kitchen)





