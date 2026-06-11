32 y/o man's lung infection linked to dirty air conditioner

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by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
As the weather turns hot, many people are eager to turn on their air conditioners to cool down. A 32-year-old man in mainland China developed a persistent high fever after turning on his AC, initially thinking it was just a common cold. However, a medical examination revealed a large infection in his left lung, all caused by neglecting one important thing when using his air conditioner.
According to comprehensive mainland media reports, Dr. Bao Min, Deputy Director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at Wuhan Third Hospital, stated during an interview that as temperatures rise, cases of respiratory discomfort and lung infections caused by using unclean air conditioners also increase sharply. She shared a case she treated: a 32-year-old man named Zhang turned on his air conditioner, which had been idle for six months, directly without cleaning it as the weather got hot. He subsequently developed a high fever, muscle aches, and a dry cough for three consecutive days. Initially thinking it was just a cold, he took medication. However, his condition not only did not improve but worsened, with chest tightness and difficulty breathing. After going to the hospital, a chest CT scan showed a large infection in his left lung. He was eventually diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease and only stabilized after targeted emergency treatment.
Bao explained that during the autumn and winter idle periods, components of the air conditioner such as the filter, evaporator, and condensate pan accumulate large amounts of dust and human skin cells. Coupled with the humid climate, this easily breeds pathogenic bacteria like Legionella, mold, and Staphylococcus aureus. These pathogens are invisible to the naked eye. When the air conditioner is turned on, they spread indoors with the airflow and are inhaled, directly attacking the respiratory tract and lungs. She emphasized that a sealed, air-conditioned room worsens air pollution, with bacterial concentrations continuously accumulating, posing a particular threat to the elderly, children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals. Among these, Legionella pneumonia is the most dangerous. Its early symptoms resemble the flu, making it easily misdiagnosed. However, the condition worsens rapidly and can lead to respiratory failure or even multiple organ failure in severe cases.
Beyond the deadly Legionella, Bao pointed out that inhaling mold spores blown out by air conditioners can also trigger allergic rhinitis and asthma. Long-term inhalation can lead to chronic bronchitis, pulmonary fibrosis, and other diseases. This is commonly known as "air conditioner sickness." Common symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, nasal congestion, and skin itching.
According to the Hong Kong Department of Health, Legionnaires' disease is caused by Legionella bacteria. These bacteria can survive in various water environments and particularly thrive in warm water between 20-45°C. Therefore, water tanks, hot and cold water systems, cooling towers, spas, fountains, humidifiers, and home respiratory therapy equipment are high-risk places where Legionella can grow.
Patients may contract Legionnaires' disease by inhaling contaminated water droplets and aerosols released from man-made water systems, or when handling garden soil, compost, or potting mix. Generally, Legionnaires' disease is not spread through person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated water/food.
Common Symptoms:
Some infected individuals may only experience short-lived, self-resolving fever, a non-pneumonia condition known as "Pontiac fever."
While anyone can contract the disease, the following 6 groups have a higher risk:
Additionally, the following situations may increase the risk:
Special precautions for immunocompromised individuals:
Bao particularly reminds the public that a deadly misconception exists: many think cleaning the AC filter is sufficient. In reality, internal parts like the evaporator and fan wheel are the true breeding grounds for bacteria. Cleaning only the filter fundamentally fails to thoroughly eliminate pathogenic bacteria. Bao provides clear safety guidelines for summer AC use. Before turning on the air conditioner for the first time in summer, follow these steps: