HK ICU doctor saves passenger on flight to Japan, revealing his triple identity

Recently, a user on the social platform Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) shared that on a Hong Kong Express flight from Hong Kong to Fukuoka on April 30, a middle-aged male passenger suddenly fainted. The captain made an emergency announcement for a doctor. A tall (approx. 1.85m), handsome young man immediately stepped forward to help the flight attendants administer first aid. Netizens flooded the post with praise, and some identified him as Dr. Ryan Cheung Hoi-kit, an ICU physician at a Hong Kong public hospital, who is also a local independent singer.

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Life Saved at 10,000 Meters: Netizens Hail Him as "Ideal Type" and "Angel"

After the incident, a passenger recounted the experience on Xiaohongshu, noting that the doctor handled the emergency calmly and professionally, earning everyone's admiration. Due to Cheung's handsome appearance and distinguished demeanor, netizens quickly "dug up" his triple identity as a doctor, singer, and HYROX ambassador. As the news spread, social media was flooded with comments:

"He's tall and handsome, a University of Hong Kong graduate, an athlete, a singer, and he was the first to step up to save someone – yet people still criticize his looks? I genuinely don't understand."

"He's a HYROX ambassador in Hong Kong – an athletic star!"

"He's literally an angel... why are so many people criticizing his appearance?"

"Good-looking, fit, knows medicine, plays guitar, sings, and seems so gentle too…"

In response to a few criticisms about his appearance, more netizens defended him: "How good-looking are the people criticizing others' looks? Shallow."

Saving Lives and Singing: Both Heal Himself and Others

This "ideal type" handsome doctor, as called by netizens, graduated from the University of Hong Kong Medical School in 2018. He then joined a public hospital, working in the emergency department, anaesthesiology, and cardiology, and now works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Working daily with patients on the edge of life and death, Dr. Cheung shared in an interview: "Working in the ICU constantly reminds you of life's fragility, which continuously drives me to make the best use of every minute."

After work, Cheung dons another identity – that of an independent singer. He started learning guitar at 14 and, influenced by American singer-songwriter John Mayer, has been creating music for years. In 2023, after experiencing immense work pressure during the pandemic and the end of a relationship, he decided to take a 6-month break from work to focus on music. He described it: "Music is an outlet. Once I started writing my first song, everything poured out – it was very healing."

Balancing Work and Dream: Persistence Day by Day

Managing time as both a doctor and a singer is a major challenge. Cheung admits: "It's a constant struggle. I try not to put too much pressure on myself. I just try to take it day by day. Whenever I can squeeze out time, I do my best to create and work out." He acknowledges that this inevitably sacrifices social activities, but he is grateful that both his job and music are things he loves, and both bring him immense satisfaction.

Incorporating Medical Terms into Songs, Conveying Life Insights

Cheung's songwriting style is unique; he sometimes incorporates medical terminology into lyrics, adding freshness to his songs. He emphasizes that his ICU experiences constantly remind him of life's unpredictability, a feeling that is also reflected in his music. "I could be here chatting happily today, and tomorrow, who knows what will happen. I have to do my best with the time I have."

Regarding his life-saving actions on the plane, Cheung responded humbly on his personal Facebook: "Thank you for the love from Xiaohongshu," adding that he wants "to share positive energy, health, and also music with more people." Regardless, the online buzz has made this "handsome doctor" a focal point, with many admiring not only his good looks but also his willingness to step up in a moment of crisis.

Sources: ryanhkcheung @ IG, Xiaohongshu user zack, tsai.2023 @ Threads



