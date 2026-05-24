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WELLNESS

Learn 3 simple cleaning methods to instantly kill bathroom mold

WELLNESS
39 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Think running an exhaust fan is enough to prevent bathroom mold? Recurring mold isn't just about high humidity? A Japanese organization teaches 3 extremely simple mold prevention secrets. Just by developing the habit of doing them right after bathing, you can instantly kill mold.

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According to Japanese media “grape”, the reason bathrooms easily grow mold is not simply due to high humidity. Mold thrives in temperatures between 20-30°C with humidity above 70%, feeding on dust, dirt, soap scum, and moisture. In other words, after every shower, the bathroom has all the conditions for a major mold outbreak. Unless mold roots are completely removed, it will quickly return. The Japan Housing Finance Agency teaches 3 methods to easily cut off mold's lifeline:

3 Simple Bathroom Cleaning Methods

1. Rinse Away Grime Immediately After Showering

Many people habitually leave cleaning the bathroom for the next day. However, during that time, dirt residue remains, increasing the risk of mold growth. Once soap scum and water stains dry, they become extremely difficult to clean. It is recommended that the last family member to shower lightly scrub the entire bathroom with a sponge and bathroom cleaner, then wipe away residual water droplets with a towel. This effectively prevents mold growth.

2. Rinse with High-Temperature Hot Water

Using hot water to rinse moldy spots and corners is actually more effective. Hot water not only easily washes away the sebum grime that mold feeds on, but the high temperature also directly weakens the mold itself. For poorly ventilated areas and spots where dirt easily accumulates, thoroughly rinse with high-pressure hot water. After rinsing, wipe dry to speed up drying time. For mirrors, pour hot water over them and wipe, just like floors and walls, to prevent both mold and hard water stains. Be careful when using hot water to avoid burns.

3. Thoroughly Dry the Entire Bathroom

The most effective way to prevent bathroom mold is to leave no moisture behind. If your home has a 24-hour ventilation system, keep it running continuously. If you only have a standard exhaust fan, turn it on after showering and leave it running until the bathroom is completely dry. Run the exhaust fan for at least 3 hours each time. Exhaust fans consume very little electricity, so leaving them on while sleeping or away is fine. Additionally, when running the exhaust fan, leave the bathroom door slightly open to allow fresh air convection, which helps the bathroom dry faster. However, be mindful of whether moisture might flow into hallways or rooms, and adjust the door opening accordingly.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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