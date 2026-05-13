Five Guys Russell Street outlet goes dark, sparking closure speculation

The Five Guys outlet on Russell Street in Causeway Bay has reportedly ceased operations, with the store shuttered and its listing removed from the brand’s Hong Kong website, fueling speculation over a possible closure.

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A Facebook post in a local foodie group shared by a social media user said the Russell Street outlet had “finally given up,” after the unit at the Emperor Watch and Jewellery Centre was found closed with its metal gates down. The branch had previously appeared on the company’s official store directory before being removed, adding to speculation over its status.

Five Guys has not confirmed the status of the Causeway Bay outlet.

The location sits on Russell Street, one of Hong Kong’s most expensive retail corridors, where rents have historically ranked among the highest globally. The site was previously occupied by major chains including McDonald’s and Sa Sa before Five Guys moved in.

According to data, the store occupied a 6,700 sq ft premises with an estimated monthly rent of about HK$500,000 when it opened several years ago.

The chain had previously introduced discounted set meals to drive demand, including a HK$130 offer later reduced to HK$99, which included its signature milkshake. Another branch in North Point is understood to have closed in late 2025, adding to concerns over its local performance.

Further confirmation from Five Guys is pending.