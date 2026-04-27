Gut imbalance may affect children with ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental condition that leads to reduced concentration and impulsive behavior. Psychiatrist Dr. Wang Ga-yau points out that medication is one important treatment option for ADHD, but not all children are suitable for immediate drug therapy. Studies have shown a link between gut health and neurological function. Therefore, in an overall treatment plan, in addition to medication, doctors also consider behavioral therapy, family education, and lifestyle adjustments to support a child's stable development.

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ADHD is a brain development disorder primarily caused by an imbalance of neurotransmitters in the brain, with contributing factors including genetic, environmental, and acquired elements. Wong explains that medication is a common treatment option for ADHD, working by regulating related neurotransmitter systems in the brain, such as dopamine and norepinephrine. Behavioral therapy is often recommended concurrently to cultivate positive thinking, and family education helps maintain a regular lifestyle and reduce environmental overstimulation.

However, not all young children with ADHD can be treated with medication, as drugs may cause side effects such as decreased appetite, sleep disturbances, and mood swings. Whether medication is suitable must be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Wong states, "Generally speaking, if a child is too young (e.g., under five years old) or experiences excessively strong side effects after taking medication (such as severe insomnia or significant appetite loss), continued medication use is not recommended. Some parents also wish to try non-pharmacological interventions first, such as behavioral therapy, to assess their effectiveness before deciding whether to introduce medication. Therefore, medication is not always the first step; doctors must assess each individual case to formulate the most appropriate treatment plan."

Stabilizing Nerve Transmission is Crucial

Fortunately, recent medical research has pointed out that gut imbalance may affect concentration and mood in children with ADHD. Wong explains that the causes of ADHD may be related to the regulation of certain neurotransmitters in the brain. Academic research indicates that the balance of gut microbiota may influence the nervous system. Therefore, maintaining gut health is part of overall health management. In daily diet, consuming a variety of prebiotic-rich natural foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes provides short-chain fatty acids after breakdown in the small intestine, supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria. Wong also advises children with ADHD to reduce their intake of high-sugar and processed foods, as these may affect some children's concentration and behavioral stability. "Intake of candies and sweet treats like soda, cakes, and cookies should be controlled. Choosing more complex sugars like honey and maple syrup may help improve the condition."

Prescribing Probiotics Before Medication Intervention

Wong recalls a seven-year-old primary one student with ADHD who was a picky eater with a strong preference for sweets. Eating candy would increase his hyperactivity symptoms. Additionally, the child had lactose intolerance and could not consume dairy or cheese products. Due to his picky eating habits, his weight was significantly lower than that of his peers. Before considering medication, the medical team first used concentration training, along with probiotic prescriptions, dietary adjustments, and nutritional intervention, to improve his overall health and nutritional status. Only after his weight reached a more ideal level did they begin to assess and introduce medication. Wong emphasizes that treatment outcomes vary by individual, and this case merely illustrates that treatment plans need to be personalized. Parents should take their children to a doctor for professional evaluation to find a suitable solution.

Wong concludes, "The most important thing parents, as caregivers, need to do is help their children maintain a regular schedule. A stable circadian rhythm helps reduce mood swings. Also, take children outdoors for activities more often; increasing vitamin D intake supports neural development. Reducing children's exposure to mobile phones and computers helps decrease overstimulation and improves concentration."



