logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Gut imbalance may affect children with ADHD

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental condition that leads to reduced concentration and impulsive behavior. Psychiatrist Dr. Wang Ga-yau points out that medication is one important treatment option for ADHD, but not all children are suitable for immediate drug therapy. Studies have shown a link between gut health and neurological function. Therefore, in an overall treatment plan, in addition to medication, doctors also consider behavioral therapy, family education, and lifestyle adjustments to support a child's stable development.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

ADHD is a brain development disorder primarily caused by an imbalance of neurotransmitters in the brain, with contributing factors including genetic, environmental, and acquired elements. Wong explains that medication is a common treatment option for ADHD, working by regulating related neurotransmitter systems in the brain, such as dopamine and norepinephrine. Behavioral therapy is often recommended concurrently to cultivate positive thinking, and family education helps maintain a regular lifestyle and reduce environmental overstimulation.

However, not all young children with ADHD can be treated with medication, as drugs may cause side effects such as decreased appetite, sleep disturbances, and mood swings. Whether medication is suitable must be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Wong states, "Generally speaking, if a child is too young (e.g., under five years old) or experiences excessively strong side effects after taking medication (such as severe insomnia or significant appetite loss), continued medication use is not recommended. Some parents also wish to try non-pharmacological interventions first, such as behavioral therapy, to assess their effectiveness before deciding whether to introduce medication. Therefore, medication is not always the first step; doctors must assess each individual case to formulate the most appropriate treatment plan."

Stabilizing Nerve Transmission is Crucial

Fortunately, recent medical research has pointed out that gut imbalance may affect concentration and mood in children with ADHD. Wong explains that the causes of ADHD may be related to the regulation of certain neurotransmitters in the brain. Academic research indicates that the balance of gut microbiota may influence the nervous system. Therefore, maintaining gut health is part of overall health management. In daily diet, consuming a variety of prebiotic-rich natural foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes provides short-chain fatty acids after breakdown in the small intestine, supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria. Wong also advises children with ADHD to reduce their intake of high-sugar and processed foods, as these may affect some children's concentration and behavioral stability. "Intake of candies and sweet treats like soda, cakes, and cookies should be controlled. Choosing more complex sugars like honey and maple syrup may help improve the condition."

Prescribing Probiotics Before Medication Intervention

Wong recalls a seven-year-old primary one student with ADHD who was a picky eater with a strong preference for sweets. Eating candy would increase his hyperactivity symptoms. Additionally, the child had lactose intolerance and could not consume dairy or cheese products. Due to his picky eating habits, his weight was significantly lower than that of his peers. Before considering medication, the medical team first used concentration training, along with probiotic prescriptions, dietary adjustments, and nutritional intervention, to improve his overall health and nutritional status. Only after his weight reached a more ideal level did they begin to assess and introduce medication. Wong emphasizes that treatment outcomes vary by individual, and this case merely illustrates that treatment plans need to be personalized. Parents should take their children to a doctor for professional evaluation to find a suitable solution.

Wong concludes, "The most important thing parents, as caregivers, need to do is help their children maintain a regular schedule. A stable circadian rhythm helps reduce mood swings. Also, take children outdoors for activities more often; increasing vitamin D intake supports neural development. Reducing children's exposure to mobile phones and computers helps decrease overstimulation and improves concentration."


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Humid weather fatigue may be linked to gut health: Nutritionist recommends 5 affordable ingredients for dampness relief
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Large study finds instant coffee may be linked to vision loss: Expert advise choosing freshly brewed coffee
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
51 y/o model instructor diagnosed with rare cancer fulfils last wish: A student-teacher exhibition
WELLNESS
26-04-2026 12:00 HKT
5 tips for using a dehumidifier: Proper use helps prevent joint pain, asthma and allergies
WELLNESS
26-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Infrequent brushing linked to 51% higher dementia risk
WELLNESS
26-04-2026 12:00 HKT
25 year study reveals wasabi may contain key to fighting dementia - But not the kind in tubes
WELLNESS
25-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Packing safe lunch boxes: Natural antibacterial trio of lemon acid, vinegar and curry powder
WELLNESS
25-04-2026 12:00 HKT
19 y/o top student who skipped meals to lose weight ends up with advanced pancreatic cancer
WELLNESS
25-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Nori may contain heavy metal contamination risks: Nutritionist warns of kidney and brain damage
WELLNESS
24-04-2026 12:00 HKT
24 y/o diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer finds solace in making art
WELLNESS
23-04-2026 12:00 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
11 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Woman falls from Sai Kung lighthouse cliff for picture
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.