Large study finds instant coffee may be linked to vision loss: Expert advise choosing freshly brewed coffee

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Khan Heeba Lazmi
Coffee is an essential daily pick-me-up for many in Hong Kong. A large study has found that habitual consumption of instant coffee may be associated with a significantly increased risk of "dry age-related macular degeneration" (AMD), with an increase of up to nearly 7 times. Experts urge people, especially the elderly and those with a family history of AMD, to choose their coffee carefully and consider switching to pour-over or freshly brewed coffee to protect their vision.
Nutritional and functional medicine expert Dr. Lau Pok-yan shared on his Facebook page about a patient diagnosed with AMD who came for treatment. The patient's vision was continuously deteriorating, and he hoped to improve his condition through lifestyle adjustments. After a detailed consultation, Lau discovered that the patient had a long-term habit of drinking instant coffee. Lau then cited the latest international research, indicating that this was not an isolated coincidence.
Lau explained that the macula is the most important part of the central retina, responsible for seeing fine details, recognizing colors, and reading. When macular degeneration occurs, common symptoms include blurred central vision, distorted vision (objects appearing wavy or bent), and even difficulty seeing facial expressions or text. The most common form is "dry AMD," which progresses slowly but continuously worsens, making it a leading cause of blindness in the elderly.
Lau cited a 2025 study published in Food Science & Nutrition that analyzed genetic data from over 500,000 people in the UK and Finland. The study found a significant genetic correlation between instant coffee and dry AMD. After statistical adjustment for genetic factors, people who habitually drank instant coffee had a nearly 7 times higher risk of developing dry AMD compared to non-drinkers.
Lau emphasized that this study found an increased risk only for "instant coffee." No such phenomenon was observed for freshly ground coffee brewed by methods such as pour-over, siphon, or espresso.
Researchers speculate that the increased risk may be related to the manufacturing process of instant coffee, which involves high-temperature extraction, spray drying, or freeze drying. These processes can easily generate two types of harmful substances:
When these substances enter the body, they may exacerbate oxidative damage and chronic inflammation in the retina, leading to the degeneration of macular cells, especially in individuals with genetic susceptibility. Freshly brewed coffee is manually prepared from freshly ground coffee beans without undergoing excessive processing. Therefore, it better retains natural antioxidants like chlorogenic acid and produces fewer harmful byproducts.
From a health perspective, pour-over coffee is undoubtedly a better choice. Dr. Liu notes that moderate consumption of high-quality freshly brewed coffee (not instant) offers several health benefits:
Lau also listed the following common risk factors for AMD:
Lau advises that if you already have AMD, pay extra attention to eye care:
Finally, Lau added that if you are accustomed to drinking instant coffee, consider gradually switching to freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee. This way, you can retain the benefits of coffee while reducing the burden on your eyes. If you have a family history of macular degeneration or have already noticed changes in your vision, consider adjusting your diet and habits starting today.
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