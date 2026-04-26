51 y/o model instructor diagnosed with rare cancer fulfils last wish: A student-teacher exhibition

A 51-year-old model instructor in Hong Kong was unfortunately diagnosed with a rare cancer. Even after chemotherapy, he could not stop the relentless spread of the aggressive cancer cells. Facing this devastating disease, his greatest wish was not for himself, but to organize one final student-teacher exhibition. With the assistance of the Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society, he fulfilled his wish, leaving behind an enduring legacy of craftsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a video posted on the Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society's Facebook page, Raymond Wu Yuk-nan (known as "Sir Wu"), founder of a model workshop, was deeply passionate about model creation and dedicated to promoting this art form. Besides teaching classes, he successfully organized the Hong Kong International Model Competition in 2023. Unfortunately, good times did not last. Wu was later diagnosed with a rare small-cell neuroendocrine tumor located near his bile duct and pancreas. He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy, but his condition remained unstable. "When the tumor in one area improved, another area would develop a tumor." Facing the disease, he admitted feeling somewhat discouraged: "But there's nothing I can do except accept it. I also know this type of cancer is particularly aggressive. I'll just take it one step at a time."

Teachers and Students Work Together to Organize Exhibition, Fulfilling Final Wish and Perpetuating the Spirit of Craftsmanship

Although his physical condition no longer allowed him to organize another large competition, Sir Wu still held one wish: to hold an exhibition of his students' work. The Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society's "Wish Programme" provided timely assistance for this. Sir Wu's student, Samuel, shared, "The main purpose of organizing this teacher-student exhibition is to fulfill Sir Wu's wish. He has always longed for a teacher-student exhibition as a commemoration between the instructor and his students. He also hopes to showcase the students' exquisite work to the public, proving that both teachers and students possess a very high standard."

Ng Yu-fung, a registered social worker at the Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society, explained that the "Wish Programme" is one of the Society's charitable projects. Having worked with many advanced cancer patients, he knows they often have unfulfilled wishes deep in their hearts. Upon learning of Sir Wu's idea, the entire Anti-Cancer Society team immediately mobilized to help. He noted that social workers immediately visited Sir Wu in the hospital to understand his specific expectations and material needs for the exhibition, providing full support. Considering Sir Wu's frail condition, the team arranged for him to stay at the Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society's Cancer Rehabilitation Centre, allowing him to rest in a comfortable environment and giving his mother peace of mind. Ng Yu-fung added that for advanced-stage patients, transportation is a major challenge. In the past, especially on Hong Kong Island, it was extremely difficult to book a specialized van equipped with a tail lift for wheelchair access or one that could even accommodate an entire hospital bed. Now, with the dedicated transport van accompanied by medical staff, they can more safely help advanced patients fulfill their wishes.

The Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society also wrote in the video: "After successfully fulfilling his wish, Sir Wu passed away in October last year. We sincerely bless his family and friends, and hope that the beautiful memories and Sir Wu's spirit of craftsmanship will live on forever."



