Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach

Hong Kong singer and actress Charlene Choi Tsoek-jin (Ah Sa), one half of Cantopop girl group Twins, has stunned fans by revealing that she is married, announcing the news in a sudden social media post on Tuesday (Apr 28) alongside photos of her wedding ring.

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Without any prior announcement, the 43-year-old artist wrote: “Congratulations to me for marrying you, and congratulations to you for marrying me. Please take care of me from now on.”

Earlier this year, Choi publicly confirmed her relationship with Elvis Lam Chun-yin, a fitness coach 10 years her junior.

The pair had reportedly been quietly dating for several months, living together on a trial basis and having met each other’s families, suggesting a steady and low-key relationship away from the spotlight.

No details of the wedding ceremony have been disclosed, adding to the surprise surrounding the announcement.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded social media with congratulations, with the news sparking widespread discussion online.

Read more: Twins’ Charlene Choi confirms romance with fitness coach 10 years her junior