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NEWS

Nine days of rain forecast as unstable weather grips Hong Kong

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Hong Kong is set for a prolonged spell of unsettled weather, with the Hong Kong Observatory forecasting rain for nine consecutive days starting Saturday.

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According to the forecaster, a trough of low pressure currently affecting Guangdong will gradually weaken on Saturday, bringing fewer showers and hot daytime conditions. However, its nine-day outlook indicates that rain will persist in varying intensity through April 26.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius, with sunny intervals and a few showers. Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday, with partly sunny skies and isolated showers.

By Monday, skies will turn generally cloudy with a few showers, although brief sunny periods are still expected during the day.

The Observatory said an easterly airstream and upper-air disturbances will bring intermittent showers to the southern China coast early next week. Conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain cloudy with occasional showers, alongside hot spells during sunny intervals.

Another trough of low pressure is forecast to affect the region from midweek onward, bringing more unstable weather. From Thursday through Sunday, showers are expected to continue, with temperatures easing slightly.

On April 24, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to around 22 degrees, about five degrees lower than the previous day’s maximum. Conditions will remain mostly cloudy into the weekend, with isolated thunderstorms possible on Saturday.

hk weatherhkoobservatoryweather today

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