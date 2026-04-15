3 small actions after urination for men to banish residual urine odour

You shower daily, so why does the bathroom still have that lingering, strong urine odor? An expert recently shared simple, practical tips on Threads to help men eliminate the "urine smell" once and for all.

Many men think that giving "two shakes" after urinating is sufficient. In reality, this approach can easily lead to residual urine, which is why the bathroom smells bad. Urologist Dr. Chiang Pei-chang recently wrote on Threads that by spending just ten more seconds in the bathroom and performing the following three actions, men can keep their lower body dry and odour-free.

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Action 1: Wait Patiently

After you finish urinating, don't rush to zip up. Stand at the toilet or urinal for an extra 3–5 seconds to allow any remaining urine in the urethra enough time to flow out naturally. This prevents small amounts of residual urine from slowly leaking into your underwear later.

Action 2: Gently Squeeze

Use your finger to gently press from the perineum (the area between the scrotum and anus) or the base of the penis, moving toward the urethral opening to push out any remaining urine. Use light pressure – do not press too hard.

Action 3: Dab with Toilet Paper

Take a square of toilet paper and gently dab the urethral opening to absorb moisture. Use a light pressing motion to soak up the urine – do not rub back and forth, as this can easily damage the skin. This action helps eliminate odor.

Chiang jokes that men who can consistently follow these three steps are the "truly fresh and genuine men." If you rely only on a couple of shakes, residual urine is inevitable. If you only wait a few seconds but don't use toilet paper, the results are far less effective.

One male netizen shared his experience of sitting while urinating, noting that it prevents splashing, and he also dries his urethral opening with toilet paper.Chiang praised this approach, saying it's not only cleaner and more hygienic but also allows the bladder's sphincter to relax, making urination smoother and significantly reducing pressure on the lower body. He also reminds men to wash their hands thoroughly after using the toilet to prevent all kinds of illnesses.

Do Women Also Suffer from Urine Odor Problems?

What about women – do they also deal with urine odor? Critical care physician Dr. Hsuan Huang has explained that when a woman notices a urine smell, it is often not a cleanliness issue but rather a health warning sign from her body. The most common cause is urinary incontinence.

After childbirth or menopause, a woman's pelvic floor muscles can gradually weaken. When coughing, laughing, running, or lifting heavy objects, abdominal pressure suddenly increases, potentially causing a small amount of urine to leak involuntarily. This residual urine remains on underwear or skin, and when broken down by bacteria, produces an ammonia-like smell – that familiar urine odor.

Other Possible Causes

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI): Strong urine odor accompanied by urgency, frequent urination, burning sensation during urination, lower abdominal pain, and cloudy urine.

Vaginal Flora Imbalance: Conditions such as bacterial vaginosis or other vaginal infections can produce a distinct fishy odor, often mistaken for urine smell.

Lifestyle Factors: Drinking too little water leads to overly concentrated urine; wearing non-breathable underwear for extended periods can also make odors more noticeable.

Occasional mild odor is generally nothing to worry about. However, if the odor persists or is accompanied by painful urination or abnormal discharge, it is advisable to undergo urine testing or a gynecological evaluation as soon as possible.



