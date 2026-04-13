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WELLNESS

Nutritionist teaches how to make "gold" latte to ward off colds and support immunity

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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As the seasons change and the weather swings between warm and cold, many people find themselves more prone to catching colds and experiencing nasal allergy symptoms. A nutritionist suggests that a fragrant drink called “gold latte” (also known as “golden milk”) may help boost immunity and is a great natural option for cold prevention. But how exactly is “gold latte” made?

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Nutritionist Gao Minmin wrote on her Facebook page that during transitional weather—when temperatures fluctuate and viruses are spreading—people may easily develop symptoms such as sore throat and nasal allergies. Besides drinking enough water and getting adequate sleep, she recommends trying gold latte, especially because of its rich aroma and its potential to help the body strengthen its defenses.

What Is “Gold Latte”?

“Gold latte” is also commonly called “golden milk.” It mainly uses turmeric powder, combined with milk, honey, and black pepper. It contains no caffeine, so it can theoretically be enjoyed by the whole family.

The article claims the drink’s nutrients may bring these benefits:

  1. Anti-inflammatory: may help reduce inflammatory responses and ease muscle soreness and fatigue.
  2. Support memory and cognitive health: turmeric compounds (often described via curcumin) may help clear harmful plaques in the brain.
  3. Help regulate blood pressure and blood lipids: may support steadier blood pressure and lower “bad” cholesterol.
  4. Improve allergies: natural antioxidant components may help relieve nasal allergy symptoms and discomfort from weather changes.
  5. Help against depression: may support production of neurotransmitters involved in mood stability (such as dopamine and serotonin).
  6. Promote metabolism: compounds from turmeric and black pepper may support circulation and metabolism.

How to Make “Gold Latte” (3 Steps)

Step 1: Cook Turmeric Paste

  • Put 1/4 cup turmeric powder, 1/2 cup water, and 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns into a pot.
  • Bring to a boil, stirring slowly until it turns into a thick paste.

Step 2: Mix the Drink

  • Take 1 tablespoon of the turmeric paste.
  • Add 150 ml milk and 1 teaspoon honey.
  • Stir well.

Note from the article: Turmeric compounds are described as fat-soluble, so pairing them with milk (which contains fat) may improve absorption.

Step 3: Stir and Enjoy

Stir evenly and drink while ready.

Who Should Be Extra Cautious When Drinking Gold Latte?

Despite its benefits, the nutritionist specifically warns that the following groups should be careful and may want to avoid it or check with a healthcare professional first:

  1. Pregnant women: turmeric is said to potentially promote uterine contractions; high intake may increase miscarriage risk.
  2. Children: children’s digestive systems are more sensitive; the spicy/aromatic nature of turmeric may irritate the stomach and may cause stomach upset or diarrhea.
  3. People taking anticoagulant (blood-thinning) medication: turmeric may inhibit platelet aggregation; combined use could increase bleeding risk.
  4. People with gallbladder conditions: turmeric may stimulate bile secretion; if you have gallstones or cholecystitis, it could trigger pain or worsen symptoms.
  5. People with kidney disease: turmeric contains oxalates; excessive intake may increase the risk of kidney stones.
  6. People with gastric ulcers: turmeric may increase stomach acid secretion, potentially irritating ulcer wounds and worsening discomfort.

 


 

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