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WELLNESS

26 y/o woman loses 15kg in 2 months by cutting carbs, diagnosed with prediabetes

WELLNESS
54 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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A 26-year-old office worker in mainland China wanted to look her best for a short-term event. She used extreme carbohydrate restriction and excessive exercise, successfully losing 15kg in just 2 months. However, the outcome was a diagnosis of "prediabetes." The doctor warned that 4 seemingly effective weight loss methods were the culprits behind her illness.

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According to comprehensive mainland media reports, a 26-year-old female office worker from Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, who is 160 cm tall, originally weighed about 65 kg. To look her best as a bridesmaid at a close friend's wedding, she used extreme dieting methods and excessive exercise to dramatically lose 15kg in just two months. Just as she was celebrating her impressive weight loss results, her body began showing warning signs. She experienced persistent extreme fatigue, frequent thirst, abnormal hunger, as well as dizziness and heart palpitations.

She immediately sought medical attention. The examination results showed her fasting blood glucose was as high as 7.8 mmol/L (normal is below 6.1 mmol/L), and her 2-hour oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) result was 10.2 mmol/L (normal is below 7.8 mmol/L). These figures clearly met the diagnostic criteria for "prediabetes."

Doctor Reveals 4 Weight Loss Habits That Caused the Problem: Even Running Too Far Was a Factor

After taking her medical history, the doctor found serious flaws in the woman's weight loss approach. This extreme method directly led to disruption of her insulin secretion function, significant loss of muscle mass and water, and severe damage to her metabolism. Her erroneous weight loss behaviors mainly included:

  • Completely cutting out carbohydrate intake
  • Eating only very small amounts of vegetables and chicken breast daily
  • Engaging in high-intensity exercise
  • Running over 10 kilometers per day

Subsequently, the doctor formulated a scientific treatment and dietary/exercise plan for her. After three months of systematic adjustment, her weight stabilized at approximately 52.5 kg, and all her uncomfortable symptoms gradually disappeared. At her most recent follow-up, her fasting blood glucose had successfully dropped back to a normal level of 5.6 mmol/L, and her OGTT results had completely returned to normal. Her treatment plan mainly included:

  • Stopping extreme dieting and restoring balanced three meals a day
  • Adjusting exercise intensity to primarily moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, supplemented with appropriate anaerobic training
  • Regularly monitoring blood glucose and establishing a personal health record

What Glucose Level is Considered Prediabetes?

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder. It occurs when insulin secretion is insufficient, or when the body cannot effectively utilize the insulin it produces, causing blood sugar levels to rise. High blood sugar leads to metabolic disorders of fats and proteins and can, over time, damage multiple body systems and organs, including the cardiovascular system, retina, nerves, and kidneys.

  • If fasting blood glucose is ≥5.6 to <7 mmol/L, it is considered impaired fasting glucose.
  • If 2-hour post-meal blood glucose is ≥7.8 to <11.1 mmol/L, it is considered impaired glucose tolerance.

Both conditions fall under the category of prediabetes.

8 Early Symptoms of Diabetes
Some people with diabetes may experience the following early symptoms:

  • Frequent thirst
  • Frequent urination
  • Feeling hungry
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • Easy fatigue
  • Blurred vision
  • Slow-healing wounds
  • Skin itching (women may experience genital itching)


 

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