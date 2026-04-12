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WELLNESS

20 second constipation relief routine goes viral - Doctor explains why

WELLNESS
2 hours ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Recently, a “fast constipation relief” video went viral on Threads, showing what claims to be a simple 20-second routine to help you pass a hard stool. The clip suggests you can place toilet paper in the bowl first, then perform a series of small movements on the toilet—aiming to trigger bowel movement quickly. The video also attracted medical professionals who commented to break down the possible mechanisms behind it and shared additional tips to support healthy gut motility. Constipation and difficulty passing stool? This may be worth learning.

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In the video, a woman demonstrates a method said to help relieve constipation in about 20 seconds. She explains that you should first place two sheets of tissue in the toilet to prevent splashes. Her legs are spread in a “V” position about shoulder-width. She then rotates her upper body counterclockwise 10 times, shakes left and right 10 times, moves her body up and down 10 times, and performs belly squeezes 10 times. When she feels her intestines begin to “move,” she leans forward more, grips her calves with her hands, and—according to the video—finds that passing stool becomes much easier.

A Colorectal Doctor Weighs In: Squatting and Movement Can Help

A colorectal surgeon, Dr. He Jianlin, commented under the video that the squatting position for using the toilet—and abdominal/colon massage—can indeed support bowel movements. While his suggested approach isn’t exactly the same as the video, he notes that the idea is similar enough that people may want to try it.

1) Squatting can make it easier to pass stool

When sitting on a toilet, the pelvic floor muscles can pull on the rectum and anus, changing the angle of the passage. This can make the path more “bent” (often closer to a 90-degree or sharper angle), which may make constipation worse or make it harder to evacuate.

In a squatting position, the muscles relax and the angle of the passage becomes more “straight” (more obtuse), which may make stool passage smoother.

Tip for toilet sitting: If you can’t squat, try placing your feet on a small footstool and leaning forward slightly—so your thighs make contact with your body. This can mimic a squatting-like posture and help reduce the outlet angle.

2) Massage may help stimulate bowel movement

Massage may support bowel motility by gently simulating the movement of the intestines. One approach is to massage along the colon.

Start from the lower right abdomen, around the area near the belly button, and make gentle, clockwise circular pressure and “push-and-rub” motions. Continue the massage across to the lower left abdomen. This technique may help mimic natural gut movement and may also stimulate the parasympathetic (rest-and-digest) system, potentially increasing intestinal motility.

Comfort matters: Using massage oil (or essential oils appropriate for topical use) can reduce skin friction and make the process more comfortable.

 

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